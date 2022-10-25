ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Ricketts proclaims ornate box turtle as state reptile

GRETNA, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) at Schramm Education Center. Monica Macoubrie, wildlife specialist with NGPC, led a live turtle exploration activity for students following the Governor’s proclamation.
Kearney Cruise Nite among 2022 Nebraska Tourism Award winners

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb.-Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Thursday at Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City. The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
Loss to Neb. farmers due to drought estimated at least $2B

LINCOLN — Drought conditions this year may cost Nebraska corn, soybean and wheat farmers nearly $2 billion, an agriculture economist estimated Thursday. Nathan Dorn, who farms near Firth south of Lincoln, said he’s already cutting back on spending for new cattle and next year’s crop due to lower yields and increased costs for seed, fuel and fertilizer that he estimated at $13 an acre.
Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars

LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
Powerball jackpot increases again for Saturday drawing

Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Saturday, October 29 Powerball drawing to $825 million or $410.2 million with the cash option selected. If won, this would be the second largest Powerball jackpot in history. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20...
Powerball jackpot increased for Wednesday's drawing

LINCOLN, Neb.-Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Wednesday, October 26 Powerball drawing to $700 million or $335.7 million with the cash option selected. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won....
Additional case of avian influenza reported in York County

LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The 12th farm is a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County.
