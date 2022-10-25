Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts proclaims ornate box turtle as state reptile
GRETNA, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) at Schramm Education Center. Monica Macoubrie, wildlife specialist with NGPC, led a live turtle exploration activity for students following the Governor’s proclamation.
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee...
UNMC grant aims to grow public health pros in rural and tribal lands
OMAHA — A $1.5 million grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide free tuition to help beef up the presence of public health practitioners in rural and tribal communities in a multi-state region, including Nebraska. The funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration will go...
Kearney Cruise Nite among 2022 Nebraska Tourism Award winners
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb.-Nebraska tourism industry members honored the hard work and dedication of their peers at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Thursday at Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City. The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
Loss to Neb. farmers due to drought estimated at least $2B
LINCOLN — Drought conditions this year may cost Nebraska corn, soybean and wheat farmers nearly $2 billion, an agriculture economist estimated Thursday. Nathan Dorn, who farms near Firth south of Lincoln, said he’s already cutting back on spending for new cattle and next year’s crop due to lower yields and increased costs for seed, fuel and fertilizer that he estimated at $13 an acre.
Gov. Ricketts: Driving a culture of continuous improvement
American companies are the most innovative and customer-friendly in the world. People have numerous experiences as customers each day, and they’re accustomed to the exceptional service provided in the private sector. They shouldn’t expect any less from their state government. When I became Governor, I set out to...
Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars
LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
🎥 Legacy providers: Fiber, not fixed wireless, the broadband solution
As Nextlink Internet prepares to expand its network across Kansas and Nebraska, legacy broadband companies are questioning the Dallas-based company's strategy to deploy mostly fixed wireless connectivity to rural residents. On Aug. 31, Nextlink was awarded almost a half-billion dollars from the Federal Communications Commission to expand its service. In...
Powerball jackpot increases again for Saturday drawing
Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Saturday, October 29 Powerball drawing to $825 million or $410.2 million with the cash option selected. If won, this would be the second largest Powerball jackpot in history. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20...
Nebraska American Legion donates to all-terrain wheelchair program at Nebraska state parks
LINCOLN – The Nebraska American Legion recently donated $16,055 to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the purchase of an all-terrain wheelchair for state park visitors. Game and Parks currently has two of the tracked wheelchairs at Ponca State Park. The chairs provide people the freedom of mobility...
Tree plantings planned in every county to mark the 150th Arbor Day
LINCOLN — Travelers set goals to visit every state, bicyclers aspire to ride across the country, and mountaineers seek the highest peaks. But if you’re a tree lover, you plant trees. And to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, the tourism agency in Nebraska City — the...
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were first reported...
Powerball jackpot increased for Wednesday's drawing
LINCOLN, Neb.-Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Wednesday, October 26 Powerball drawing to $700 million or $335.7 million with the cash option selected. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won....
Neb., 5 other states appeal dismissal of suit over student loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration's program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was...
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler...
70 Nebraska Schools to receive funding from EducationQuest
(Lincoln, Neb.) EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 70 Nebraska schools with 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling nearly $45,000. The schools will use the grants, which range from $143 to $850, to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college. EducationQuest Vice President Eric...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Federal grant will aid UNMC in building community health workforce
OMAHA, Neb.-A nearly $3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration will allow the UNMC College of Public Health to recruit 240 community health workers over the next three years to take part in a newly developed training and certification program led by UNMC. Dejun Su, PhD, associate...
Neb. farmer says don’t do what he did: Misrepresent crop losses
LINCOLN — A Nebraska farmer took to the internet Thursday to urge his fellow farmers against doing what he did: misrepresent his crop losses to the federal government. In September, a federal judge ordered Meadow Grove farmer Ross Nelson to pay $1 million in restitution and a $30,000 fine for making a fraudulent crop insurance claim.
Additional case of avian influenza reported in York County
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The 12th farm is a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County.
