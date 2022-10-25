Read full article on original website
Child, 12 others rescued from sinking fishing boat off NC coast; massive container ship collided with fishing vessel
Photos showed the fishing boat was nearly underwater at the time of the rescue.
Once In A Lifetime P-51 Ride to benefit FFS Will Be Given Away on December 17th
The First Flight Society Sweepstakes prize of a ride in a P-51 Mustang will be awarded on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The $7000 minimum to award the prize has been surpassed, so one of the entrants will win a ride in the CAF Airbase Georgia P-51 “Red Nose”.
Pennsylvania Artist Exhibits at Nags Head Gallery
LOOKING AND BEING is on display through November 10. Fall Gallery hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday thru Friday. “This artist definitely has her own voice.” That was the comment of one visitor to LOOKING AND BEING, an exhibit by Tracey Howard of her new work exploring the transcendent self now in the West Wing and Alcove at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery on Driftwood Street in Nags Head.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
State rejects Rogallo Museum on Jockey’s Ridge
Citing both natural environment and legal concerns, the state on Friday Oct. 28 denied the request for a private museum to be built on Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head. The Rogallo Foundation, led by Kitty Hawk Kites owner John Harris, had requested a free, 99-year lease of...
Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair features variety of hand-crafted items
The 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair runs Friday through Sunday at Museum of the Albemarle, located at 501 S Water Street in Elizabeth City. The Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair is one of the oldest juried craft shows in North Carolina featuring members of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild. During this three-day show, craftsmen will be on-site demonstrating and selling their quality hand-crafted items to include quilting, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, glass, basket weaving and beautiful handcrafted jewelry and so much more. “You will find it all at this unique show!” invited organizers.
Roy Dorsey Conner, October 24
Roy Dorsey Conner passed away of natural causes at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, NC on October 24th 2022 at the age of 81. He is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Willis and parents, Betty Fulcher Conner of Buxton, NC and Roy Conner of Georgia. He is survived by his niece, Tami Willis of Frisco, NC and Joe Willis of Norfolk, VA, as well as many cousins.
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate risk south of Cape Hatteras
HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE...
62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair kicks off Friday in Elizabeth City
Make plans to visit the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28th, 29th and 30th. This year’s show will be at the Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S Water Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over; and there is no admission fee for those under age 12.
Town of Kill Devil Hills announces 2022 First Flight Holiday Market dates
The Town of Kill Devil Hills humbly announces the 2022 First Flight Holiday Markets taking place during the months of November and December at Aviation Park. The dates for the upcoming markets are as follows:. November 19: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 6: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. December...
Dare County Tourism Board Recap | October 2022
Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau recounts highlights from the October 20, 2022 meeting of the Dare County Tourism Board and gives updates on Occupancy & Meals Collections and more.
Dare County Book Clubs November picks
The fall season for many signifies a time to slow down. Activities such as walking and reading on the beach are always popular amongst Dare County residents in the fall. If you would like to do more of the latter, joining a book club is a great way to get inspired, and you have several local options, all of which are accepting new members.
Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell of Kill Devil Hills, October 15
Julia “Judy” Penny Cashwell, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022. She had celebrated her 90th Birthday in January and was in good health until receiving a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in September. Julia was born in Raleigh, NC in 1932 to Edward...
Proposed Event Center in ‘consensus building’ stage
No timeline yet for construction of Nags Head facility. As tourism officials continue to provide public presentations about the proposed Event Center at the Soundside Event Site in Nags Head, the building itself is still at least three years away, with no clear timeline for what happens going forward. “We...
The Caretakers of Pony Island
Our State Animals: Check out the full series. Lindessa, a black-and-white paint mare with one blue eye and one brown eye, liked to take her time with her morning breakfast. She would chew slowly while Laura Michaels, an animal caretaker for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, hand-fed her grain pellets, one partial scoop at a time. While Lindessa ate, Michaels would sing or talk to her and contemplate the life that the old mare had lived.
Dare County Land Transfers
Tanner Kelly M from George Hugh A/014875010—Lot 10 Sec 2 Askins Creek/$499,900/Improved Residential. Keiper Robert A from Deal Ava F/023775044—Lot 44 Hatteras Pines/$650,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Kelly Pamela S from Martie Jeanne L/018962000—Lot 37 Sec B Col Harbour/$554,000/Improved Residential. Duck. Cooke Scott from 104 BT LLC/028812003—Lot 3 Palmer’s...
Emergency Food & Shelter Award Notification
Dare County Department of Health and Human Services. Dare County has been chosen to receive $ 18,637 of Federal Emergency Food and Shelter funds awarded through the Department of Homeland Security. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, any non-profit, faith-based or local government agency that provides...
Kitty Hawk breaks ground on new police station
Four years after the Town of Kitty Hawk made the decision to move the police station from its present location on Kitty Hawk Road to a new location, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. The $4.1 million purchase of the property...
Police: Missing 18-year-old from Elizabeth City located
Elizabeth City Police say Jason Bedford has been safely located.
Strong seasons end for Hatteras, First Flight volleyball squads
After strong campaigns, the 2022 seasons ended for both the Cape Hatteras Secondary School and the First Flight High School volleyball teams as they dropped their third-round playoff games on Oct. 27. No. 8 seed Hatteras lost in straight sets (3-0) in a road match against No. 1 seed Neuse...
