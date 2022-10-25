ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will win the eighth annual Golden Apple Trophy?

Coming off of its first win of the season, the Stony Brook football team will look to ride its momentum into the Battle for the Golden Apple. The Seawolves (1-6, 1-4 CAA) celebrated their homecoming by pulling off a 28-27 comeback victory over the Maine Black Bears on Saturday. The team is hoping to build off its great second half from that contest when they travel to Albany, N.Y. to take on the last-place Albany Great Danes. Like Stony Brook, the Great Danes are 1-6 overall this season but have yet to capture their first win against a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) opponent. Albany enters the contest on a three-game skid.
Stony Brook women’s soccer eliminated from playoffs by Northeastern

The Stony Brook women’s soccer team took its final bow of the season after falling to Northeastern, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) women’s soccer championship tournament. The Seawolves (7-8-4, 4-3-3 CAA) had their season ended by the Huskies on Thursday at the Vidas...
