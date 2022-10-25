Coming off of its first win of the season, the Stony Brook football team will look to ride its momentum into the Battle for the Golden Apple. The Seawolves (1-6, 1-4 CAA) celebrated their homecoming by pulling off a 28-27 comeback victory over the Maine Black Bears on Saturday. The team is hoping to build off its great second half from that contest when they travel to Albany, N.Y. to take on the last-place Albany Great Danes. Like Stony Brook, the Great Danes are 1-6 overall this season but have yet to capture their first win against a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) opponent. Albany enters the contest on a three-game skid.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO