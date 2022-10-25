Read full article on original website
Smartphone shipments in China fall 11% y-o-y in q3 2022 -Canalys
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with privately-owned Vivo taking the top spot, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Apple Inc grew shipments 36% over the period, from 8.3 million to 11.3 million. (This story has been corrected to change Apple’s shipment...
Volatility In Markets Decreases Ahead Of Apple, Amazon Earnings
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a three-session winning streak. US new home sales fell to a 603,000 annual rate in September compared to a revised 677,000 a month ago, while trade gap on goods increased to a three-month high of $92.2 billion in September from a $87.3 billion deficit in the previous month.
How To Trade Apple Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
Apple Inc AAPL is set to print fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was sliding more than 3% heading into the event. When the tech giant printed its third-quarter results on July 27, the stock surged 3.65% over the two trading days that followed, continuing in an uptrend that topped out at $176.15 on Aug. 17.
Apple reports revenue and profit rise despite slowing economy
CUPERTINO -- Apple managed to boost both its sales and profit during a summertime quarter that depressed the fortunes of most other major tech companies but that doesn't necessarily mean the iPhone maker will be immune to a potential recession.Even though Apple fared reasonably well, the July-September results released Thursday signaled that the world's most valuable company is facing some of the same economic headwinds that hammered the profits of Microsoft and the corporate parents of both Google and Facebook.Apple's fiscal fourth quarter revenue rose 8% from the same time last year to $90.1 billion. That was an improvement from...
'We did better than we anticipated:' Apple's revenue rises by 8% to $90B topping Wall Street's predictions in the last quarter - but iPhone sales are still slacking, figures show
Apple's third quarter revenue and profits surpassed expectations despite iPhone sales that weren't as strong as some analysts had expected, the company announced on Thursday. Apple's saving grace was Mac sales of $11.5billion, well above analyst's estimates of $9.36billion. Apple's results showed resilience in the face of a weak economy...
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
Apple reports earnings Thursday and all eyes are on iPhone 14 sales
Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Apple turns healthy profit despite weak iPad sales
Apple seems to be weathering the financial storm, albeit with a few hitches. The company reported a record high revenue of $90.1 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, with a net profit of $20.7 billion. While those were only slight increases versus the same period last year (revenue was up 'just' 8 percent), they came despite a rough economic climate and near-flat revenue growth in the previous quarter.
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
Apple predicts ‘substantial’ drop in Mac revenue for holiday quarter, slower growth
Apple on Thursday announced its Q4 2022 results. Although the company reported record earnings in every category except for the iPad, Apple expects Mac revenue will drop “substantially” next quarter compared to Q1 2022 results. At the same time, the company also predicts that revenue growth will slow down in the next quarter.
Apple reports $90.1 billion in record fourth-quarter revenue
Apple has just unveiled its fiscal Q4 earnings report, among the most highly anticipated of the week and one that investors will be dissecting closely to see what impact trends like rising inflation and disappointing early iPhone 14 sales might be having on the performance of the most valuable company in the world. A company, by the way, whose performance this quarter was also being measured against a record-breaking fourth quarter in 2021 — and Apple still managed to post a revenue improvement.
iPhone shipments grew a ‘remarkable’ 36% in China in Q3, as all other major brands fell
A new market intelligence report says that iPhone shipments grew 36% year-on-year in China in Q3, while all other major brands saw theirs fall between 16% and 27%. The data says that this saw Apple’s smartphone market share in the country grew from 11% to 16%, but the news for the iPhone maker wasn’t all good …
Apple reports solid profits, but sees greater hit from strong dollar
Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues Thursday, but the tech giant's iPhone sales missed estimates as executives signaled a rising financial toll from the strong dollar. Some of the weakness in services stemmed from the impact of the strong dollar on overseas consumers, but executives also cited weakness in digital advertising and gaming, Maestri said.
All Eyes on Apple Earnings Today; Analyst Says ‘Buy’
While the market is still digesting the impact of Microsoft and Alphabet’s disappointing Q3 reports, after the trading action closes today, the spotlight will shine on the only company boasting a bigger market cap than either. Apple (AAPL) will deliver its F4Q (September) results against a backdrop of worrying...
iPhone 14 Pro Sales Favorable Yet Cannot Vanquish Rising Inflation, Apple Cuts 1Q23 Production to 52 Million Units, Says TrendForce
TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Looking at Apple’s 2022 gross sales, the corporate started adjusting the proportion of latest merchandise after the preliminary wave of pre-orders. The market response after the discharge of the iPhone 14 Plus was lukewarm, escalating Apple’s product adjustment course of. The iPhone 14 Pro collection boasts improved specs but unit costs are the identical as final 12 months’s fashions, making pre-orders for the Pro collection extremely standard. In the previous, the Pro collection was the primary alternative for the earliest wave of customers. In addition, the delayed launch of the 14 Plus this 12 months has led to extra concentrated shopping for than in earlier years. DevelopmentForce signifies that the manufacturing ratio of the 2 fashions of the iPhone 14 Pro collection has been elevated from the initially deliberate 50% to 60% and it can’t be dominated out that this ratio will proceed rising to 65% sooner or later. At current, the general proportion of latest iPhone fashions in Apple’s shipments will stay at 36% and the corporate’s 2022 iPhone cargo goal is 240 million items, an annual enhance of two.8%. DevelopmentForce factors out, whereas the U.S. continues to boost rates of interest to curb inflation, undercutting disposable client revenue, Apple’s manufacturing efficiency will really feel these results in 1Q23. Production is predicted to be lowered to 52 million items from an earlier estimate of 56 million items, a 14% decline YoY.
Awaiting the "A-Team": Amazon and Apple Prepare to Report as Market Digests a Mixed Earnings Picture, Above-Expectations GDP
(Thursday Market Open) Get ready for a ride with the “A-Team.” Nope, that’s not a reference to a 1980s TV show. We’re talking about this afternoon when Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN report their latest results, making this one of the most important days of earnings season.
Apple Services Revenue Drops Slightly to $19.2B
Apple services, the category which encompasses Apple TV+ and Apple Music, saw another slight drop in revenue during the fourth fiscal quarter ending in September. The category generated $19.2 billion in revenue, down slightly from the $19.6 billion reported during the third fiscal quarter ending in June — a figure that was another decline compared to the record $19.8 billion in sales the services collectively generated during the second quarter. But compared to the previous year, Apple’s FY Q4 services revenue represented a five percent year-over-year increase.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky...
Microsoft Q1 FY2023 Earnings Growth Expected to Slow
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $2.30 vs. $2.27 in Q1 FY 2022. The company's Intelligent Cloud revenue is expected to grow at a solid pace, but at the slowest rate in several years. Profit and revenue are also expected to increase at a much slower pace than in recent years.
