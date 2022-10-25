Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Cigna expands ACA plans to Indiana
Cigna said Oct. 28 it will offer individual ACA plans on the Indiana healthcare exchange for the first time in 2023. Residents in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Marion (Indianapolis) and Shelby counties will be eligible to enroll starting Nov. 1. The payer said previously it would also be...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Waymark partner on managed care for Virginia Medicaid members
Aetna Better Health of Virginia and managed care startup Waymark have partnered to provide community-based care services to Medicaid members. San Francisco-based Waymark manages a network of community health workers, pharmacists, behavioral health therapists and coordinators in clinics to manage care between patients and primary care providers, according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.
beckerspayer.com
Centene job creation initiatives canceled by North Carolina officials
North Carolina officials approved Centene's request to cancel the $450 million in tax incentives the company was set to receive for its Charlotte campus, WSOC reported. North Carolina's economic investment committee voted Oct. 26 to cancel the job development investment grants set for the project. In August, Centene said it...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee, CHI Memorial Hospital ink contract
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with several Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans beginning Nov. 1. BCBS Tennessee Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and dual-eligible plans will be in-network with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based hospital system's Georgia locations, according to an Oct. 27 news release. BCBS Tennessee commercial plans that were...
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS, Johns Hopkins ink contract
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Johns Hopkins Medicine have signed a multiyear contract following a dispute over reimbursement rates that would have left hundreds of thousands of people out of network. Nearly 40,000 providers and 300,000 patients would have been affected if an agreement had not been reached by Dec. 5....
beckerspayer.com
Delaware reverses course on Highmark Medicare Advantage plan for state retirees
Delaware will not implement Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware's Medicare Advantage plan for 2023, after a judge sided with state retirees opposed to the plan, the Delaware News Journal reported. The state's Employee Benefits Committee awarded Highmark the three-year contract to administer benefits for state employees in February. It...
beckerspayer.com
Is Colorado's public option working? It depends who you ask
Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway says the state's Colorado Option — a state-sponsored plan requiring payers to sell plans at lower prices — was successful. Insurers say it hasn't reduced prices, the Colorado Sun reported Oct. 26. The Colorado Division of Insurance said residents will be able to...
beckerspayer.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass prior authorization reform bill
A Pennsylvania bill aiming to streamline the prior authorization process is headed to the governor's desk after state lawmakers passed the legislation Oct. 26. If signed into law, the bill would require insurers to provide timely approval for both nonurgent and emergency healthcare services to physicians before services and treatment plans are rendered, according to a news release from sponsor Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's office.
