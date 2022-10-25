Despite some gusty winds and a little bit of a warm day, the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, was fantastic! Thanks to our 167 cook sites, our adult volunteers and student volunteers, about 7,500 people were able to enjoy beef and chicken stew, with crackers and cheese, while also shopping the vendor market while kids played Gellyball and jumped in the bounce houses provided by Jerry’s Jump Zone. On Friday night, we had a great concert from Dubb and the Luv Machines, sponsored by Bob Evans Farms, and great food from many sites that were cooking for friends, family and the public. This was one of the largest stew festivals ever, both in the number of cook sites and the number of visitors to the park. Congratulations to our stew winners, and thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed the day. Put it on your calendar for next year – Oct. 28!

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO