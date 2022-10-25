Read full article on original website
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired on July 2022. Fritz Hager III has announced he's going back on tour. The Tyler musician, who was a top 5 finalist on Season 20 of "American Idol," announced on his social media Thursday details of the "Don't Blink Tour" which will also feature Jonny West, Francisco Martin and Allegra Miles.
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian is the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and Texas African American Museum both are flagstaff programs under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation based in Tyler, Texas with a high focus on East Texas.
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend
Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago to perform in Tyler this weekend; band talks journey after COVID
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will be performing in Tyler this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Tickets range from $64 to $129 and can be purchased at www.cowancenter.org/buy-tickets. Ahead of the show, read this contributed feature with Chicago keyboardist/singer and founding...
Wow, what a great day for Stew Festival in park
Despite some gusty winds and a little bit of a warm day, the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, was fantastic! Thanks to our 167 cook sites, our adult volunteers and student volunteers, about 7,500 people were able to enjoy beef and chicken stew, with crackers and cheese, while also shopping the vendor market while kids played Gellyball and jumped in the bounce houses provided by Jerry’s Jump Zone. On Friday night, we had a great concert from Dubb and the Luv Machines, sponsored by Bob Evans Farms, and great food from many sites that were cooking for friends, family and the public. This was one of the largest stew festivals ever, both in the number of cook sites and the number of visitors to the park. Congratulations to our stew winners, and thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed the day. Put it on your calendar for next year – Oct. 28!
See The Original ‘Halloween’ on the Big Screen in Tyler, TX Halloween Night
It's a classic. In fact some say that it's the best Halloween movie ever. Certainly one of the most influential. Well, some great news for an entire new generation, now they can see the Halloween classic "Halloween" on the big screen right here in Tyler, TX. The synopsis is classic....
Henderson Pours Out For 33rd Syrup Festival
Henderson’s annual flagship festival celebrating the heritage arts and syrup making draws thousands to the Rusk County seat each November. This year’s 33rd festival occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12. The festival is held at two locations. Heritage arts are displayed at the Depot...
East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest
Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
Move over Long John Silver’s, there’s a Golden Chick in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Spring of next year, Golden Chick will be bringing its fifth location to the East Texas area. It will be located at 205 W Southwest Loop 323, replacing the Long John Silver’s that is currently using that lot, according to the City of Tyler permit website. Golden Chick was first established […]
People Share 23 of Their Favorite Spots to Host Holiday Parties in Tyler, TX
The question is: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" Believe it or not, it's time to start booking places for your holiday parties--they fill up fast. Whether you're planning a small gathering for a dozen friends or you've...
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/28
Meet Whiskey, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Whiskey is a heeler mix, not even a year old yet. He is fully vetted and microchipped and ready to find his forever home. Whiskey is great with other dogs and would be great with kids. He just wants a home to call his own. Please help him get out of the shelter and into a home.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Photo Gallery: Tyler vs. Longview Football
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022
It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
New Longview recreation center to open its doors in November
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview is giving a sneak peek of its new recreation center. The new Broughton Recreation Center will open its doors to the public on November 7. This project started as a comprehensive plan in 2015. A bond proposal was passed by the public in 2018, and construction began […]
Tyler, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tyler. The Longview High School football team will have a game with Tyler High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. The Longview High School football team will have a game with Tyler High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Southside Bank opens new drive-thru bank in Tyler
Team members from Southside Bank gathered on Thursday for a ribbon cutting and celebration of its newly constructed drive-thru bank at 1010 East 1st Street in Tyler. The new drive-thru bank, which replaced its existing drive-thru bank next door (built in 1979), is equipped with seven drive-thru lanes (two commercial, five teller, and 2 ATM/ITM lanes), a new pneumatic tube system, and a modern design to match the Bank’s rebranding efforts that began in 2017.
