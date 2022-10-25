ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

nwi.life

Board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City

Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Chesterton High School saving lives

Chesterton High School's (CHS) American Red Cross Club recently hosted a blood drive. The blood drive lasted during the school day, allowing students to come down at the time of their appointments. For this specific blood drive, the American Red Cross Club chose only in-school students to give their blood.
CHESTERTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
nwi.life

JAY LENO TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $79 to $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
CBS Chicago

Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer. 
WESTMONT, IL
rtands.com

Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL
nwi.life

City of Crown Point Sauerman Woods Park Stormwater Revitalization Project

Sauerman Woods Park in Crown Point is undergoing an upgrade and revitalization process that will completely transform the area. The area around the park is known to have significant flooding, and phase one of the project is to create a retention pond to alleviate those flooding issues along State Road 231 and in the yards of community members.
CROWN POINT, IN
townepost.com

For Love of the Lake

Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
WALKERTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL

