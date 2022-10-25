Read full article on original website
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
nwi.life
Board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton High School saving lives
Chesterton High School's (CHS) American Red Cross Club recently hosted a blood drive. The blood drive lasted during the school day, allowing students to come down at the time of their appointments. For this specific blood drive, the American Red Cross Club chose only in-school students to give their blood.
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
'Tripledemic' of flu, RSV, COVID could result in 'explosion' of sick patients, Chicago doctors warn
"I fully expect to see an explosion of influenza, RSV, COVID and other respiratory viruses this fall and winter."
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
nwi.life
Porter County to join “Operation Green Light” in support of local veterans
As part of the upcoming Veterans Day, Porter County will participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative to support veterans and to raise awareness of resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. The national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association...
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
nwi.life
JAY LENO TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $79 to $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
Police: Man arriving from Minnesota waited for, killed Greyhound employee at Illinois station
CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a […]
wjol.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
nwi.life
Vale Park Animal Hospital new location virtual tour 2021
Dr. Brent Lakia is here to give you the full, virtual tour of Vale Park Animal Hospital's newest location at 3515 Lake Meade Circle in Valparaiso. Learn more about the new veterinarian office in the detailed article here.
nwi.life
City of Crown Point Sauerman Woods Park Stormwater Revitalization Project
Sauerman Woods Park in Crown Point is undergoing an upgrade and revitalization process that will completely transform the area. The area around the park is known to have significant flooding, and phase one of the project is to create a retention pond to alleviate those flooding issues along State Road 231 and in the yards of community members.
townepost.com
For Love of the Lake
Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
