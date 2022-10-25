ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome City Commission approves commercial rezoning in West Rome with conditions

By Rome-Floyd Planning Department, dcrowder
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
This aerial view shows the three parcels at Division Street and John Davenport Drive rezoned for commercial use. Rome-Floyd Planning Department

Following a lengthy public hearing and debate, the Rome City Commission has approved a rezoning request for three parcels at Division Street and John Davenport Drive from duplex-residential to community commercial, with some added conditions.

The property owner, Johnny Rimes, told the commission that he decided to put a business on the site when he realized that retirement wasn’t for him.

Planning staff initially recommended denial, because there was no site plan submitted, but the planning commission voted 9-0 to recommend approval after Rimes presented more details about his intentions for the property, specifically a washateria.

However, during Monday’s City Commission meeting, Rimes said he did not want to lock in the washateria plan.

“We were told during that first (planning commission) hearing that the property may not be large enough for a laundromat,” he said. “Hearing that, what I wanted to do then was to get it reclassified such that if we don’t do a laundromat, we will bring plans back to you for another type of business.

According to Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell, lots of uses would be allowed under community-commercial zoning by right, including convenience stores, restaurants and offices. Newell noted the property across the street is also zoned C-C.

“We don’t want to put anything there that is going to disgrace the area or cause issues for the church,” Rimes said.

However, Commissioner Bill Collins then stated that he could not support the rezoning request in its current form.

“No part of this application that you guys heard at the planning commission is clear,” he said. “You bring it to us at first reading with a plan that has everything to do with a laundromat.”

Commissioner Mark Cochran then wanted to add an amendment to the motion that the rezoning come with conditions that there be no alcohol sales and no coin-operated gaming machines.

Commissioner Randy Quick opted to leave his motion as it stood, without the conditions, citing fairness.

“Right across the street, in the same area, those exclusions do not exist,” he said.

The motion then failed, 4-2, with Commissioners Quick and Bonny Askew being the only yes votes.

Cochran then made a motion to approve the rezoning with the conditions, and it passed 5-1 with Quick being the only no vote.

Rome News-Tribune

