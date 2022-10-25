ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
San Francisco Examiner

Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline

Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Part IV: Musk's Must-Do List

Our media reporter Sara Fischer unpacks the challenges at Twitter that Musk could inherit — and what he might do about them in the latest episode of How it Happened: Elon Musk vs. Twitter podcast. She takes listeners inside Twitter to understand how the platform has struggled with content moderation over the years.
The Verge

Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most of Twitter’s employees

About 7,500 people currently work at Twitter — and 75 percent of them can expect to be shown the door, The Washington Post reports. Elon Musk, who is acquiring the company, has been telling prospective investors that he plans drastic firings to bring down costs. Musk has a deadline...
The Independent

Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in three charts

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year.The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.Before any of these ventures, Musk gained notoriety in Silicon Valley as the co-founder of online payments platform X.com, which went on to become PayPal.Each new project has been financed, at least in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

New York Times spills more ink on Elon Musk, but Twitter's 'Chief Twit' will have last word

5…4…3…2…1. No, it’s not a SpaceX launch but the clockwork-like timing of the New York Times’ most recent attack on Elon Musk. That Times’ hit piece on Musk landed the very day the Tesla founder changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" and carried a sink into Twitter headquarters, joking in a tweet "let that sink in," is no coincidence. In reality, the timing—which is an attempt to discredit Musk as he takes the reins of the Internet’s influence machine—is the point.
US News and World Report

Elon Musk Visits Twitter Headquarters Ahead of Takeover Deadline

(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform. "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crypto-economy.com

Dogecoin Soars as Elon Musk Nears Acquisition of Twitter

Over the course of the last 24 hours, the popular meme coin, Dogecoin, has experienced a major increase of 16%. This was mainly due to the Twitter deal with Elon Musk. However, the $44 billion deal would be closed on Friday this week. It is worth mentioning that Musk has been the biggest supporter of Dogecoin throughout the past couple of years. On the other hand, many of Musk’s statements have even paved the way for the fluctuations in the coin’s price as well.
TechCrunch

The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ

“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he wrote. The video depicted him walking into the office holding a sink, referencing a years-old, stale meme, as is par for the course with him. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy