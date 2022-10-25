Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Not only did Elon Musk update his bio to ‘Chief Twit,’ he filmed himself carrying a sink into Twitter’s headquarters
Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” on Wednesday and then posted a video of himself entering the lobby of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters bearing a sink in his hands. The curious antics come as Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world’s richest person,...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Twitter Staff Wants Elon Musk To Stop Threatening Layoffs As Deal Deadline Looms – Report
As Elon Musk nears an Oct. 28 deadline to acquire Twitter, employees of the beleaguered social media platform are slamming the billionaire for plans to possibly lay off up to 75% of staff when he takes over. A draft of an open letter seen – and published — by Time...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'South Park,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet, known best as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX. Musk has also appeared in several movies and television shows and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, items not always a part of a CEO’s storyline.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter's SF HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying a literal sink, referencing a years-old meme with a caption directing the reader to "let that sink in!" Entering Twitter HQ –...
Elon Musk Reveals Why He Bought Twitter
"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square," Elon Musk said on Thursday.
Elon Musk vs. Twitter Part IV: Musk's Must-Do List
Our media reporter Sara Fischer unpacks the challenges at Twitter that Musk could inherit — and what he might do about them in the latest episode of How it Happened: Elon Musk vs. Twitter podcast. She takes listeners inside Twitter to understand how the platform has struggled with content moderation over the years.
The Verge
Elon Musk reportedly wants to fire most of Twitter’s employees
About 7,500 people currently work at Twitter — and 75 percent of them can expect to be shown the door, The Washington Post reports. Elon Musk, who is acquiring the company, has been telling prospective investors that he plans drastic firings to bring down costs. Musk has a deadline...
Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in three charts
Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year.The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.Before any of these ventures, Musk gained notoriety in Silicon Valley as the co-founder of online payments platform X.com, which went on to become PayPal.Each new project has been financed, at least in...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
New York Times spills more ink on Elon Musk, but Twitter's 'Chief Twit' will have last word
5…4…3…2…1. No, it’s not a SpaceX launch but the clockwork-like timing of the New York Times’ most recent attack on Elon Musk. That Times’ hit piece on Musk landed the very day the Tesla founder changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" and carried a sink into Twitter headquarters, joking in a tweet "let that sink in," is no coincidence. In reality, the timing—which is an attempt to discredit Musk as he takes the reins of the Internet’s influence machine—is the point.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Visits Twitter Headquarters Ahead of Takeover Deadline
(Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform. "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk...
crypto-economy.com
Dogecoin Soars as Elon Musk Nears Acquisition of Twitter
Over the course of the last 24 hours, the popular meme coin, Dogecoin, has experienced a major increase of 16%. This was mainly due to the Twitter deal with Elon Musk. However, the $44 billion deal would be closed on Friday this week. It is worth mentioning that Musk has been the biggest supporter of Dogecoin throughout the past couple of years. On the other hand, many of Musk’s statements have even paved the way for the fluctuations in the coin’s price as well.
TechCrunch
The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ
“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he wrote. The video depicted him walking into the office holding a sink, referencing a years-old, stale meme, as is par for the course with him. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of...
From Tesla to SpaceX, what Elon Musk touches turns to gold. Twitter may be different
Elon Musk lugged a sink into Twitter headquarters on Thursday. "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" he captioned the video, which he posted on Twitter. He also renamed himself "Chief Twit" on the social network. Musk has been founding companies since the dawn of the internet age....
