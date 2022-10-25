Sometimes you walk or drive by the same “familiar” area as part of your routine and never realize that history is sleeping right around the corner. Tucked away behind a quiet street off of Shore Road in Linwood lies Clara Glen Pet Cemetery, founded in 1920 by Clara and Glen White. Though the cemetery has been around for over 100 years, when questioned, not many people know about Clara Glen’s history. Andrea Reynolds, a resident of Linwood for over 19 years, only recently heard about the cemetery and occasionally visits it.

LINWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO