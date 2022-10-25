Read full article on original website
Molly Ringworm part of a growing local indie music scene
Let’s hear it for girl-fronted pop groups. The Jersey Shore has its very own in the form of Molly Ringworm, fronted by a young lady whose sound is perfectly suited for the role, vocalist-guitarist Sarah Holt. “I was really inspired by ’90s indie rock from Liz Phair, and ’70s...
Jazz Society to celebrate the life of Pat Martino
Just weeks ago, I found myself tapping my toes and bobbing my head to the sounds of Tom Angello and his All-Star Jazz group as they performed for a rousing audience at Gregory’s in Somers Point. The show featured some of the regions most renowned jazz musicians, with Michael Pedicin leading on tenor sax. It was an evening full of improvisation, melodies created on the spot. The feeling and ambiance in the room was akin to being in a New York jazz club.
Flemings Pumpkin Run celebrates 25 years on Nov. 5
Calling all car lovers, gear heads, and festival lovers! The Flemings 25th Annual Pumpkin Run will take place at Flemings Auto Parts in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday, November 5. Chances are, you’ll be amazed with what you see. This event features vendors, food trucks, a flea market, and acres of cars.
Discover Linwood’s pet cemetery
Sometimes you walk or drive by the same “familiar” area as part of your routine and never realize that history is sleeping right around the corner. Tucked away behind a quiet street off of Shore Road in Linwood lies Clara Glen Pet Cemetery, founded in 1920 by Clara and Glen White. Though the cemetery has been around for over 100 years, when questioned, not many people know about Clara Glen’s history. Andrea Reynolds, a resident of Linwood for over 19 years, only recently heard about the cemetery and occasionally visits it.
All aboard for model train display
The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day in Ocean City
The second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day was held on Saturday, Oct. 22. Dogs and their owners enjoyed a day of fun on the Boardwalk. Activities included dog-specific vendors along the Boardwalk, photo-op stations and the Humane Society’s announcement of Ocean City’s “Pet of the Year.” People dress themselves and their dogs in Halloween costumes for the Howl-O-Ween Parade, with all proceeds will benefitting the Humane Society of Ocean City.
South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin
You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
Hallowe’en Carnival of 1922
A front page article in the October 12, 1922 Ocean City Sentinel reported, “All preliminary plans for the monster Hallowe’en Carnival, to be conducted Saturday, October 28, under the auspices of the Young Men’s Progressive League, are nearing completion.”. The program was as follows: trapshooting in the...
Four new businesses to open doors
Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
Margate’s trunk or treat gives out sweets
Margate’s second annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ drew hundreds Friday, Oct. 21, to the parking lot of the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School where children donned costumes and went from vehicle to vehicle, each decked out in Halloween spirit, to collect candy and treats. The event was sponsored by the Margate City Police Department and Margate Mothers Association.
Northfield voters to consider cannabis question
Northfield voters will be asked if they support the sale and delivery of cannabis and related products in their city when they go to the polls Nov. 8. Even though the City Council already voted against allowing cannabis businesses late last year, residents will have a chance to express their opinion in a non-binding referendum.
