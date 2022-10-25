Read full article on original website
Disney Announces Testing to Begin on Railroad (again) but Fans Aren’t Buying It
We’re experiencing Deja Vu! Walt Disney World has just released a video announcing that the Walt Disney World Railroad has just begun testing… again. The video, which shows the train gearing up to resume operations, has been shared before, one like it at least. In March, Disney told fans they were beginning testing. Everyone got very excited.
Disney Names New Lands, Featuring ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled’ and ‘Peter Pan’
Calling all Disney fans! Disney has announced the names and details of three new immersive worlds that will especially warm the hearts of Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953) film fans. These animated Disney classics will come to life soon at one Disney Resort. Talk of expansion at...
Change on the Way for Disney’s Minnie Van Service
Walt Disney World Resort’s massive fleet of transportation, including Monorails, buses, boats, Skyliners, and Minnie Vans, is like experiencing a Disney attraction all in itself. Well, now, a new change is on the way for Disney’s Minnie Van service. While all other channels of Walt Disney World’s transportation...
Charging Your Electric Vehicle at Disney Just Got Easier
The number of electric vehicles on the road is growing rapidly and Disney is doing its part to help EV drivers recharge. On Thursday the company announced that at Walt Disney World a number of ChargePoint Level 3 fast chargers had been installed at Disney Springs. There are already charting...
Mr. Toad is Crashing Into Magic Kingdom!
Stop the presses! A new popcorn bucket we didn’t know we needed is coming to Walt Disney World! The Parks are paying homage to one of Magic Kingdom’s most beloved dearly departed: Mr. Toad!. That’s right! Soon you’ll be able to get your hands on a Mr. Toad...
Universal Challenges Disney with New Approach to Park Vacationing
Two theme park hot spots in Central Florida are in a never-ending battle for Park Guests. The neighboring competitors of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are digging deep as Universal unleashes a new approach to its vacation destination. Disney AND Universal Fans. It’s no secret we are...
Long Lines in Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Enjoy These Experiences Instead!
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to some of the most popular destinations and experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land. Throughout these popular areas, Guests can find thrilling and beloved attractions that always boast lengthy wait times such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Star Tours – The Adventures Continue.
Tom Hanks to Replace Current Voice in Carousel of Progress Attraction: Rumor
Disney’s Carousel of Progress in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom is getting an upgrade–and this time, it’s not just a new sweater for Old Uncle Orville. At least that’s what the rumors are proposing. The Carousel of Progress attraction at Walt Disney World is one with as...
Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park Areas Inaccessible
Protests began at one Disney Park over the weekend in response to Disney’s reservation system. But another group of protesters at the same park once spewed their frustrations and anger by intimidating Guests, banging drums in the Resort Hotel, and slinging garbage throughout the hotel and park, leaving Guests furious, as well as fearful about all that was going on around them.
A Fan-Favorite Disney Experience is Ending, Unless Fans are Willing to Pay 38% More for the Same Experience
A fan-favorite Disney experience is going by the wayside unless those fans are willing to fork out more cash to Disney for the very same experience. One of the best parts of being a fan of Disney is that there are so many things to love, that you don’t have to love it all. There are Disney Parks around the world, Disney films, Disney Television, a world-class cruise line, a vacation club with perks just for members, Disney characters, Disney Princesses, and Disney merch of every single conceivable size, price, category, and taste.
Our Favorite Finds For Your Disney Baby
I’ll fully admit that I am a Disney shopaholic. I love browsing shopDisney, Target, Etsy, and even Amazon for great Disney products — and there are literally millions of products for every type of Disney fandom. Whether you are a self-professed Disney adult that loves Disney Parks, a huge Marvel fan, love Star Wars, or love a little bit of everything, there is almost nothing you can’t find online. Including some must-have items to get for your Disney baby.
Grim Grinning Ghosts Are Definitely Assembling at This Haunted Mansion-Inspired Airbnb!
When hinges creak in doorless chambers, and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls. Whenever candlelights flicker where the air is deathly still — that is the time when ghosts are present, practicing their terror with ghoulish delight! Welcome, foolish mortals, to the haunted mansion. One of Disney’s...
Guest Claims They Had “Uncomfortable” Experience at Popular Disney Restaurant
One of the most memorable parts of a Disney vacation is the fun and delicious meals you have, either in the theme parks or at places like Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. When it comes to dining, Disney truly has something for everyone — whether you are looking for something on-the-go or something a little fancier, where you can sit down and enjoy a full meal. Disney is also great at catering to nearly every dietary restriction — all you have to do is talk to your waiter or contact the restaurant ahead of time.
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
Spend a Day on the Walt Disney World Monorail!
One of the most recognizable things at the Walt Disney World Resort is the iconic Monorail which serves not only as a functional and convenient form of complimentary Disney transportation but its own experience that Guests love to enjoy. The Monorail has been whisking Guests around Seven Seas Lagoon on the Resort Monorail Loop and Express Monorail Loop and to and from Disney’s Transportation and Ticket Center on the EPCOT Monorail Loop for years and many consider it to be a quintessential part of any Walt Disney World vacation.
Disney’s First Plus-Size Protagonist Met With Mixed Reviews
As part of the Short Circuit Experimental Films series on Disney+, Disney has released a short film called “Reflect” that features a plus-size protagonist for the first time. The film is intended to combat body dysmorphia and promote acceptance of all body types, even ones society tends to shame.
No Thanks! Disney Attractions We Don’t Need to Ride Again
From thrill rides to boat adventures, carousels, and singing birds, there is an attraction for everyone at the Walt Disney World Resort. But even die-hard Disney fans that could navigate the Parks in their sleep have a list of Disney attractions that they just don’t love. Maybe it’s the scare factor, long wait times, or just the fact that an attraction isn’t worth their time. These attractions have us saying, “no, thanks, we don’t need to experience you again. Onto the next ride!”
A Grieving Widow’s Journey to Disney World to Bury Husband’s Ashes Goes Terribly Wrong
Earlier this month, a grieving woman who visited the Walt Disney World Resort to bury her late husband’s ashes was met with an awful surprise after the airline failed to load her luggage on the aircraft. Disney World means a lot of things to a lot of people. “Crazy...
Plan a Toddler Friendly Trip to Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground
If you are the parent of a toddler and looking to plan a fun family weekend with a rhythm right for your crew, we got you! A visit to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground is a great idea for families of all ages but is an especially great choice for folks traveling with little ones. The cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground provide a beautiful vacation retreat in the woods of central Florida but close to the heart of the magic at Walt Disney World Resort. Let’s plan a toddler friendly trip to Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground!
Take a Peek At the New ‘Santa Clauses’ Trailer!
I know, I know, we aren’t even at Halloween yet, but I think that it is never too early to start thinking about the holidays! Christmas is one of my favorite times of year, and it seems that each year, I start watching Christmas movies and shows earlier and earlier. One of my favorite Christmas franchises to watch is Disney’s The Santa Clause, starring Tim Allen. Each of the three movies — The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause is fantastic in its own way.
