ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?

It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois approves ComEd rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois

OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

276K Stolen Items Worth $7.5 Million Recovered In IL Police Raid

Illinois police bust major retail thieves with 276,000 stolen items worth $7.5 million dollars. This is the kind of thing that doesn't seem real when I read about it. I felt "deja vu" like I saw this situation happen on an episode of Chicago PD or something like that. This Is a major raid made by police in Illinois. A big congratulations to all the departments and officers involved. This is a big deal.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois #3 in catalytic converter thefts - State Farm

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – An emissions control device under your car is bringing in big bucks for thieves and placed Illinois at #3 on the stolen catalytic converter list according to State Farm. State Farm says it paid $651,000 in claims for just over 480 catalytic converter thefts in...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy