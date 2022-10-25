Read full article on original website
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
As RSV cases and hospitalizations surge, only 6 percent of pediatric ICU beds are open in Illinois
Illinois' top doctor is urging parents to take preventative measures against RSV as pediatric ICU beds are currently limited in the state.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?
It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
Illinois approves ComEd rate increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — ComEd customers should expect to see an increase in their electricity bills next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission unanimously approved the new rate structure on Thursday. The $50 million increase comes as ComEd looks for ways to pay for electricity delivery charges to sustain improvements in reliability for residential and commercial customers […]
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces nearly $3 million in funding to support state tourism
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Nearly $3 million dollars in funding will go to support tourism across the state, announced Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday. The Governor's Office and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity say that the funds will go into the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program.
wvik.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Warning of ‘Explosion' of Viruses, ‘Scrabble' Variants
With winter coming up, Chicago-area experts are warning that there could be an explosion of viruses in the coming months, with RSV already surging ahead of a feared rise in COVID and flu. Plus, as new variants emerge and spread, which are the most concerning and where do things stand?
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
St. Clair Co. nonprofit helps teens who are victims and witnesses of violence
O'FALLON, Ill. — Dr. Leslie Davis has helped more than 100 teens in the St. Louis area. The licensed clinical counselor saw a need in the community back in 2006 and continues her work through her program. She's based in O'Fallon, Illinois, but helps teens throughout St. Clair County,...
How to Track the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebate (a.k.a., Illinois Stimulus Checks)
Illinois started sending tax rebates in September, but many people haven't received their payment yet and want to know when it will arrive.
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
Illinois School Report Card Released for 2022. Here's What it Showed
Illinois' annual school report card was released Thursday, with the state's board of education touting the highest graduation rate in a decade and academic growth in students outpacing pre-pandemic levels. While officials noted there's still much work to be done following a disruption during the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers show...
276K Stolen Items Worth $7.5 Million Recovered In IL Police Raid
Illinois police bust major retail thieves with 276,000 stolen items worth $7.5 million dollars. This is the kind of thing that doesn't seem real when I read about it. I felt "deja vu" like I saw this situation happen on an episode of Chicago PD or something like that. This Is a major raid made by police in Illinois. A big congratulations to all the departments and officers involved. This is a big deal.
Illinois Is Considering Digital Driver’s Licenses And License Plates
The move to digital driver's licenses and digital license plates hasn't happened yet here in Illinois, but a bunch of other states have already jumped on the idea and run with it. Now, Illinois is looking into the idea of going digital because of House Bill 0260, which requires the...
wgnradio.com
Illinois State Treasurer talks about the largest unclaimed property return in the nation
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Jon Hansen to discuss returning $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man with 119 heirs. It’s the largest unclaimed property return in the nation.
WAND TV
Illinois #3 in catalytic converter thefts - State Farm
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – An emissions control device under your car is bringing in big bucks for thieves and placed Illinois at #3 on the stolen catalytic converter list according to State Farm. State Farm says it paid $651,000 in claims for just over 480 catalytic converter thefts in...
