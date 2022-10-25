Read full article on original website
Anne Hathaway's Airport Outfit Includes the Pants Every Frequent Flyer Avoids
By now, everybody knows that jeans—especially rigid, non-stretch ones—are best kept in your carry-on when traveling as opposed to on your actual person. After all, sitting in tight jeans can be difficult enough without adding in a long plane ride. And yet, that didn't stop Anne Hathaway from hopping on a flight to LAX last week in perhaps the stiffest possible style: cargo jeans.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
I'm a Fashion Editor in L.A.—These Are the 25 J.Crew Items I Need in My Life
The triumphant return of J.Crew is something I have been really passionate about. Under the exhilarating reign of Olympia Gayot, the brand is finally feeling fresh again and I am all in. I currently live in Los Angeles where the winter weather doesn't necessarily permit traditional seasonal dressing. Not that I'm complaining, but this warmer winter means I have to shop strategically and I'll be doing that at J.Crew. Below, I listed 25 of my editor-approved items from the retailer that feels perfect for my California holiday season.
Everyone in Paris, New York, and London Is Wearing This Surprising Accessory
Like clockwork, there are always a few staples that manage to come back every fall, but none are as popular as suiting separates. From relaxed trousers to waistcoats, every type of menswear-inspired item can be found on and off the runway. They have transcended time and trend cycles to become hero pieces for women and men around the globe. And while there's no denying the universality of something like a blazer, there's been one other surprising menswear piece recently gaining popularity: ties.
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
From TikTok to My DMs—23 of My Best Fashion Finds This Week
I stumble upon a lot of sartorial treasures while finding market and doing research for other stories. I can't tell you how many cool items I've screenshotted, copied and pasted, and saved to my Insta folders in a frenzy of inspiration. At the end of the week, I usually go through my phone and the mass of tabs I've minimized on my computer and see what I really want to scoop up for myself as well as what could be fun to share with our readers, which is exactly what I'm doing today!
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
Zoë Kravitz's Simple Dress-and-Shoe Pairing Will Never Go Out of Style—Ever
Zoë Kravitz's style is hard to pin down. Sometimes she goes for elegant gowns, while other times she'll wear a risqué crystal-embellished naked dress. For her most recent red carpet appearance, she was the picture of minimalist chic in a simple The Row strapless tube dress and Manolo Blahnik pointy-toe pumps.
Our Fall Shoe Guide Is Here—Meet the Season's 4 Key Styles
Whether it's already cold where you live or you want to be prepared when the cold front hits (you overachiever, you), you've come to the right place. I've got boots on the brain in a major way, so I've put together a guide to the season's must-know pairs. There are four styles, in particular, that matter most this fall and winter, and to no one's surprise, Sorel's new collection has them all. The brand's footwear is always expertly crafted and designed with current trends in mind, but this time around, the people at Sorel really outdid themselves. In fact, I'd argue these are the only four boot styles you need to know about right now. And don't worry—I've got genius styling ideas for you, too.
So This Is the Lily Collins Way to Style $100 Sneakers at the Airport
Celebrities are all over the place when it comes to airport style. On one end of the spectrum, you have Kate Beckinsale, who dares to wear six-inch platform boots while traveling. On the more casual side, Lily Collins prefers to be all about comfort at the airport. Photographed at LAX in Los Angeles, Collins wore an oversize blazer, a practical crossbody bag, easy straight-leg jeans, and New Balance 327 Sneakers.
5 Controversial Shoe Trends My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Actually Agree On
My aunt and I definitely have different personal styles, but we agree on specific items more often than not. Our assortment of quality basics and investment pieces are pretty comparable, but it's in the trend department that we differ. I tend to buy into trends more often than her, but when it comes to a shoe trend, she's typically always down. Since there are quite a few controversial shoe trends floating around this season, I thought it would be fun to sit down with her and find out which we both would actually wear.
29 Showstopping Party Shoes That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
The holiday season is almost here, which means all of the cool party pieces are arriving on the market. I can't turn down an occasion to dress up, so I've been eyeing the stunning new pastel satin bags, rosette-detailed dresses, and sparkly, pretty things that have "holiday party" written all over them. While there are plenty of finds sitting in my cart, shoes are the piece I'll be ordering first. Not only can they be restyled in a number of different looks, but the designs hitting retailers right now are truly showstopping.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
Zooey Deschanel's Cute Outfit Is Perfect If You're Over Skinny Jeans
Say hello to the new girl in town wearing some retro-inspired threads! Actress Zooey Deschanel was spotted on a family outing in Santa Monica looking comfortably stylish in a pair of dark wash, wide-leg denim trousers reminiscent of '70s-era styles. That's right, wide-leg jeans are officially back in the rotation.
These Are the 30 Items That Always Make It in My Luggage for a Weekend Away
One of my favorite things about fall in New York is getting to escape the city to upstate for fall foliage, visiting East Coast wineries, spending time by the fire, and getting to enjoy the fresh air and open space we don't always get in the city. This past weekend, my friends and I did just that, and I have to admit I almost didn't want to come back to the city. Luckily for me, I'm packing up again to head to California this week, and it's safe to say I'm escaping New York City every chance I get these days. When packing I noticed that after so many travels I have come up with a master list of travel items that I think everyone's weekend luggage should carry—from fragrance minis that I swear by to the perfect pocket-sized mascara to leggings to pajamas that you'll definitely be wearing on your fall weekend away.
Kerry Washington Wore the Practical Airport Outfit That Will Never Betray You
We've seen plenty of impractical celebrity airport outfits lately, so it's refreshing to see one that we non-famous folks would actually wear to the airport. See Kerry Washington. Washington was photographed at JFK this week wearing a comfortable, chic travel outfit that you could feasibly copy every time you catch a flight for the rest of your life—it's that good.
I Tried Hailey Bieber's New Eyewear Drop, and Yep, You Need Everything
When I saw that Hailey Bieber dropped the second wave of her ultra-cool collaboration with Vogue Eyewear, I immediately knew that I had to get my hands on it. Not only is she my style crush, but the It girl's first collection with the brand was iconic, so I was expecting nothing short of perfection when the boxes arrived at our West Hollywood office. I snagged two styles from the drop: a super-sleek pair of opal-green sunglasses that are giving classic vibes with a modern twist and a pair of tortoiseshell frames with clear lenses. (I'm in my preppy era.) And spoiler alert: They exceeded all my expectations.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
I Went to Zara, and These 10 Fall Pieces Really Stood Out
As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.
Celebs Are Bound and Determined to Make Parachute Pants Happen
If two is a coincidence and three is a trend, then four means it's officially official, right? Right. In that case, Lupita Nyong'o is the latest celeb to sport parachute pants, confirming that this loose-fitting trend has taken over Hollywood. It was recently spotted on habitual style stars Bella Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jennifer Lopez, and Nyong'o is the latest to sport the baggy, ballooning style, which she coordinated perfectly with a structured tank. Her matching blue jacket, however, makes this outfit the first monochrome set we've seen. And we're into it.
