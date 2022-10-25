Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
At Skate Canada, surprise men’s and women’s leaders after short programs
Japan's Kao Miura topped countryman and world champion Shoma Uno in short program at Skate Canada. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/skate-canada-short-program-results/
WKTV
Starr Andrews rallies for Skate Canada runner-up with career-best performance
Starr Andrews put up the free skate of her career, moving from fifth place to take runner-up at Skate Canada on figure skating's Grand Prix Series. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/starr-andrews-skate-canada-figure-skating/
WKTV
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/gymnastics-world-championships-results/
WKTV
Guan Chenchen, Olympic balance beam champion, leaves gymnastics for college
Guan Chenchen, the Tokyo Olympic balance beam champion, has left gymnastics to attend college, according to China's gymnastics federation. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/28/guan-chenchen-retire-gymnastics-balance-beam-china/
WKTV
Vancouver 2030 Winter Olympic bid not supported by British Columbia government
British Columbia is not supporting a Vancouver bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a province official said Thursday. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/27/vancouver-2030-winter-olympics-bid/
WKTV
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying
Shilese Jones led the U.S. women with the team's top all-around score in qualifying at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/10/29/gymnastics-world-championships-qualifying-results/
Comments / 0