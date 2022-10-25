ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'

MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo furious the Dodgers want Aaron Judge

According to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in home-run king Aaron Judge. This news has Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo fuming. "The Dodgers want Aaron Judge? Here's the franchise that gave $170 million to Freeman, that gave Betts $400 million, they have more money, they haven't won since '88. And now they want to bring Judge in?" Russo exclaimed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US Magazine

Phillies Star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper’s Sweetest Photos With 2 Kids: See Family Album

Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years. The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.
BROOKLYN TOWNSHIP, PA
The Independent

No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's Viral Outfit

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros are off to the World Series, after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. But it was Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, who went viral on the field following the game. Upton's custom Houston Astros outfit went viral on social media.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among NL Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards were announced on Thursday, and there are six Dodgers players (at seven positions) still in the running to receive the awards. Freddie Freeman is a finalist at first base, but just as Paul Goldschmidt is the main thing standing between Freddie and an MVP, Goldy is probably also standing between Freeman and a Silver Slugger. Freeman has won the last three Silver Sluggers at first base in the National League, but that streak might end this year.
tvinsider.com

World Series 2022 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

The 2022 MLB postseason has come down to the 118th World Series, with the American League champion Houston Astros facing the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the seven-game series takes place Friday, October 28, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros are returning to the World...
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
