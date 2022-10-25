Read full article on original website
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Multiple Yankees reportedly taken aback by 'brutal experience' in Bronx during ALCS, surprised by boos
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
Dodgers Rumors: A Look At Trea Turner’s Top 8 Potential Destinations This Offseason
It still remains unclear whether Trea Turner will return in a Dodgers uniform next season. Turner has expressed interest in a return, but also remained open to the idea of going back to the east coast. To stir the pot some more, Aaron Judge has been linked with the Dodgers...
Yardbarker
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo furious the Dodgers want Aaron Judge
According to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in home-run king Aaron Judge. This news has Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo fuming. "The Dodgers want Aaron Judge? Here's the franchise that gave $170 million to Freeman, that gave Betts $400 million, they have more money, they haven't won since '88. And now they want to bring Judge in?" Russo exclaimed.
US Magazine
Phillies Star Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper’s Sweetest Photos With 2 Kids: See Family Album
Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years. The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.
No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950
Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent.Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.“There were quite a few of us,” Matthews recalled.When fans watch the Houston Astros and Phillies line up this week to begin the Fall Classic, it will be a much different picture.To be sure, Houston's Jose Altuve and Philadelphia's Jean Segura are among scores of Latin players helping keep big league rosters diverse.But for the first time since 1950,...
Sports World Reacts To Kate Upton's Viral Outfit
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros are off to the World Series, after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. But it was Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, who went viral on the field following the game. Upton's custom Houston Astros outfit went viral on social media.
Yardbarker
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman Among NL Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards were announced on Thursday, and there are six Dodgers players (at seven positions) still in the running to receive the awards. Freddie Freeman is a finalist at first base, but just as Paul Goldschmidt is the main thing standing between Freddie and an MVP, Goldy is probably also standing between Freeman and a Silver Slugger. Freeman has won the last three Silver Sluggers at first base in the National League, but that streak might end this year.
tvinsider.com
World Series 2022 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
The 2022 MLB postseason has come down to the 118th World Series, with the American League champion Houston Astros facing the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the seven-game series takes place Friday, October 28, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros are returning to the World...
Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Makes Exciting Announcement With Wife Carissa
Caleb Ferguson’s wife, Carissa, made a very exciting announcement on Thursday via Instagram. She posted one picture of her and Caleb, and another of their dog, announcing that they’re expecting their first child. Ferguson would have loved to make this announcement in the midst of a postseason run,...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans
Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
