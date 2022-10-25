Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
KEYT
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that can refer amendments directly to a statewide ballot. Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission maintain say it has gone beyond its original mandate and lacks accountability. They say it has become a venue for new statewide policy to be proposed to a group of temporary officials who are unelected appointees, in contrast to the elected Legislature. The commission isn’t the only way to refer state amendments to voters. The Legislature can do so, as can citizens through initiative petitions. Still, some citizen groups don’t want to lose the commission.
KEYT
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal lawsuit says a Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing Mark Andrews, his face blurred, depositing five ballots in a dropbox with a voiceover by filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza calling it a crime. In fact, a state investigation found, Andrews was dropping off ballots for himself, his wife and their three adult children, who all live at the same address. That is legal in Georgia and a state investigator found no evidence of wrongdoing. Andrews on Wednesday sued D’Souza and others involved in the film’s production.
KEYT
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman has been convicted of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite promising donors every cent would go to the wall. Timothy Shea was convicted Friday in Manhattan federal court after a one-week retrial after another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring. Shea was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. A lawyer for Shea had argued to jurors that his client was only reimbursed for expenses he incurred for his work on behalf of the wall.
KEYT
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota attorney general says some poll workers who created confusion and frustration in the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of United States citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so. The opinion released Wednesday by Attorney General Drew Wrigley has drawn mixed reviews. It says that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Wrigley says every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID. Some activists and others in Fargo, which had numerous complaints about voters being turned away, hope that all poll workers will get the message.
KEYT
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ state police chief says his department did not fail Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. After the meeting Thursday, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in calling for Col. Steve McCraw to resign. McCraw defended his agency during a meeting of the state’s Public Safety Commission, making the case that failures uncovered to date do not warrant his removal . He insisted he was not shirking from accountability. Uvalde families bristled and asked how DPS could not have failed, given that troopers were among the first on the scene. Two teachers were also killed in the May 24 massacre.
KEYT
Most common fast food chains in California
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
KEYT
Parents sue over son’s death after he took kratom supplement
ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a 23-year-old Georgia man who died after using kratom have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against about a dozen people, companies and organizations connected to the manufacturing, marketing and sale of the herbal supplement. Extracted from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules, powders and liquids and is marketed as an aid for pain, anxiety and drug dependence. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy found that Ethan Pope died from mitragynine intoxication. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says mitragynine is a psychoactive compound in kratom. The lawsuit was originally filed in May and an expanded version was filed earlier this week.
Comments / 0