Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
Applied Industrial Technologies Sales Up 19%, Earnings Up 45%
Applied Industrial Technologies said Thursday that its sales and earnings saw robust increases during the first quarter of its new fiscal year. The Cleveland-based distributor of motion, fluid power and other industrial components said net sales rose from $892 million in the previous first quarter to $1.1 billion in the latest three-month window, an increase of more than 19%. Sales were up 19.4% on an organic basis, which excluded a slight increase due to acquisitions and a decline due to foreign currency rates.
nddist.com
3M Sales Down 4% in Latest Quarter
ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M on Tuesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. "We continue to execute our strategies and deliver for our customers in a highly uncertain environment," said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman. "Excluding the impact of the decline in disposable respirator sales, our team posted over 3% organic growth. We delivered sequential and year-over-year margin expansion, amidst macroeconomic challenges and the strengthening U.S. dollar."
nddist.com
Empowering Employees with Intelligent Sales Tools
The field of artificial intelligence has been around since 1956, when a workshop at Dartmouth first identified and coined the term. For the past 60 years or so, the technology around AI has not been mature enough to sustain the many dreams both scientists and businesspeople have come up with in its application. We have reached the time when those dreams can be built, and the businesses who are aware are using this to their advantage. Within the distribution industry, there is a plethora of opportunity to innovate the many necessarily complex and intricate processes. Specifically, within complex sales, there are many opportunities to translate distribution’s extensive data into information and this information into knowledge.
nddist.com
Timken Says Q3 Sales Up 10%
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company, a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, on Wednesday reported third-quarter 2022 sales of $1.14 billion, up 9.6% from the same period a year ago. The increase was driven primarily by growth across most end-market sectors led by industrial...
nddist.com
Amazon Shutters Ambitious 'Moonshot' Projects
Business Insider has reported that a cost-cutting measure by Amazon has led to the shutdown of three confidential projects being pursued by the company’s Grand Challenge division. They cite confidential sources who detailed the projects that had been culled, revealing that the decision “shocked and disappointed members of the...
nddist.com
Regal Rexnord to Acquire Altra Industrial Motion
Motor and power equipment manufacturer Regal Rexnord on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire Altra Industrial Motion for nearly $5 billion. The Wisconsin-based company said the deal would transform its automation and industrial motion portfolio as demand for advanced manufacturing technologies soars amid a tight labor market. Under the agreement,...
nddist.com
Houston Firm Invests $31M in MetalForming LLC
HOUSTON — Main Street Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment in MetalForming LLC to facilitate the recapitalization of the company. MetalForming is the largest distributor of metal folding machines in the world, and the largest supplier of high-end architectural sheet metal...
Comments / 0