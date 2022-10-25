The field of artificial intelligence has been around since 1956, when a workshop at Dartmouth first identified and coined the term. For the past 60 years or so, the technology around AI has not been mature enough to sustain the many dreams both scientists and businesspeople have come up with in its application. We have reached the time when those dreams can be built, and the businesses who are aware are using this to their advantage. Within the distribution industry, there is a plethora of opportunity to innovate the many necessarily complex and intricate processes. Specifically, within complex sales, there are many opportunities to translate distribution’s extensive data into information and this information into knowledge.

2 DAYS AGO