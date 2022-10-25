ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

ourdailybears.com

PODCAST: Kansas Recap, Texas Tech Preview

I don’t have a whole lot of words to mince here, as I’m recovering from a fairly nasty upper respiratory infection that isn’t one of the Named Illnesses (COVID, strep, flu, etc.). Nevertheless, we soldier on and I did my best to edit out any hacking coughs in the background. For any that made it through to the audio, I apologize.
LUBBOCK, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

DBR: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

Women’s Basketball Lands Top 25 Recruit from the Class of 2025. Tulsa Oklahoma junior Marcayla Johnson announced her commitment to Baylor on Twitter yesterday. Johnson is a point guard currently ranked #21 in the ESPN rankings for the Class of 2025. A great pickup for Baylor!. Women’s Golf Finishes...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor alumnus turns childhood journals into children’s boook

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more. Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas

If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
BELTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Wannabe WWE Superstar Robs Store in Temple, Texas

You'd think a robbery suspect would want to be inconspicuous and keep a low profile, but police in Temple, Texas are looking for someone they say robbed a local store while wearing the flashiest, goofiest accessory you could imagine. MEET THE WEIRDEST TEMPLE, TEXAS ROBBERY SUSPECT. Police released surveillance photos...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist dies in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
WACO, TX
ketk.com

O’Rourke campaign stop in Waco sparks election complaint

Waco (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Republican Party says it is filing a complaint against the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke. Party chairman Bradford Holland sent an email to FOX 44 News stating the party had filed a complaint because O’Rourke held a rally with a microphone and amplifier within 1000 feet of the voting center at Waco Multipurpose.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Boy back with family after found in Waco by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has returned the little boy they found near University Parks Apartments Wednesday morning. Police posted the boy's photo on social media before 11:30 a.m. where they said the boy was found near the 1700 block of MLK and University Parks Apartments. The...
WACO, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
HEARNE, TX
KIXS FM 108

Woman on Meth Attempts to Kidnap Child From Bathroom Stall at Texas HEB

A Texas woman in Temple who was high on methamphetamines tried to kidnap a little boy at an HEB in Temple. As reported by mysanantonio.com, Megan Weathersbee and her two-year-old son stopped at HEB to pick up a prescription. While en route they made a pit stop at the restroom and went into a large handicapped stall. That's when the woman reportedly crawled under the stall.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Fire damages Waco Connor Avenue home

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A single-family home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night. Waco firefighters were sent to 1909 Connor Avenue at 8:46 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house and flames visible coming both from the back of the structure and from the front door area.
WACO, TX

