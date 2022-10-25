Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DinkinsWilliamsville, NY
Related
ubspectrum.com
Former DMG employee discusses ‘predatory’ Air Buffalo project
*Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to a former DMG employee who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo and DMG Investments LLC. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous source will be referred to by the pseudonym of Smith Erwin throughout this story.
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
WNY Kia owners frustrated with car company
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We heard from several people who say they tried to get a free steering wheel lock from Kia and came up empty. "It's crazy. It's stupid," said Jenn I. Jenn owns a Kia with an ignition key, and after several failed attempts to talk with someone at Kia about getting a free steering wheel lock, she got a call back Friday.
ubmd.com
18 Medical School Awardees Honored for Excellence
Fifteen faculty members and three staff members from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences were among those honored for notable achievements and service at the 19th annual University at Buffalo Celebration of Faculty and Staff Academic Excellence. Faculty Honored for Scholarship, Teaching. SUNY Distinguished Ranks. This highest State...
A new beginning along a busy stretch of road in Amherst, four new stores open
This grand opening is just part of a new look up and down the boulevard. We spoke with the Town Supervisor about future development plans.
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
WNY finally syncing more traffic signals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has more than 2,000 intersections with traffic lights, and the vast majority are not optimized, costing drivers time and money. But at long last, there's a trend among local governments to utilize technology to better sync those signals. "It's getting there," said Athena...
wnypapers.com
Center Street update: Major changes at Gather
To those Lewiston residents traveling Center Street who have noticed exterior work taking place at Gather American Eatery: That’s just the beginning. Gallo Restaurant owner Michael Hibbard is overhauling his popular eatery, which opened in March 2020. Outside, “We’re replacing from ground level, up three foot – it's all...
wellsvillesun.com
“Operation Green Light” is a go in Allegany County, read proclaimation
Veteran Services Director Michael Hennessy announces plan to support combat veterans. Honoring our veterans is important and the county Director or Veterans Services Michael brought “Operation Green Light” to the county legislature as a unique way to show support. It is very easy: We are surrounded by combat...
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Tim Hortons Owner 'Blessed' to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Wednesday marked a day of celebration for a local Tim Hortons restaurant. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary at its location on Bennett Road in Fredonia. Gina Kron is is the owner of that location, which opened in October 2002. She tells Kix Country's Mark Richards that the local restaurant has been "blessed" to be here for 20 years, and added that it has the "best customers in the world"...
Kia plans to distribute steering wheel locks in wake of deadly Buffalo crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you drive a Kia and are worried about your vehicle getting stolen because of a new social media trend, the automaker is working on a solution. Kia America told News 4 that they plan on working with local law enforcement agencies to get free steering wheel locks in the hands […]
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside
While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Investigators are saying a Tiktok challenge may be the cause of the crash that killed 4 teens and left 1 in the hospital and another in police custody in Buffalo Monday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen and it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash. Police believe the stolen Kia involved in the crash may have been motivated by a social media challenge. The viral challenge can be found on TikTok, showing how to steal Kias and Hyundais in a matter of seconds. The amount of thefts of Hyundais and Kias in the last year has more than quadrupled compared to previous years. Police say to never leave your keys in the car or leave your car running unattended.
La Niña impact is likely for wintertime months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a recent update from the Climate Prediction Center, climate forecasters expect the current La Niña conditions present over the eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean to continue through this upcoming winter, potentially decreasing in strength next spring. Forecasters noted the expansion and continuation of below-average sea...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Comments / 0