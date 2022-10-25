Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Where This Oakland Pitmaster Eats on His Days Off
For chef and pitmaster Matt Horn, the heart and soul of cooking is encompassed by one word: community. “I have been fortunate enough to be able to enjoy the love and connection that barbecue has afforded me and my family,” he says, “and I feel it’s important to pass down that knowledge.”
Eater
Flaky Fried Crodoughs Rise in Pac Heights at the New Johnny Doughnuts Flagship
Johnny Doughnuts built itself on serving fluffy doughnuts in seasonal flavors from food trucks that shuttled between neighborhoods. But now with permanent locations to park those old fashioneds, it’s all about establishing rapport with neighbors says Craig Blum, Johnny Doughnuts owner and founder. And with the planned closure of the Hayes Valley spot in May, what happened next is close to a San Francisco real estate miracle: It took just one month to turn around from closing up shop to snagging the lease on a prime Pacific Heights location, near the corner of Fillmore and California streets.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Digger’s Diner
(KRON) — Where do you go in the Bay Area if you want to celebrate the Halloween spirit, but enjoy a candy-free meal. Your answer is Digger’s Diner. The diner features a dining room in the back called “the graveyard” all year long, not just on Halloween. For more, watch Dine & Dine using the video player above.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
berkeleyside.org
50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KQED
Gold-Covered, Over-the-Top Vegan Treats Sparkle for this East Bay Baker
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It doesn’t get more saucy than Brea “Slim” Gladney. Walking into her family’s home in San Leandro — where they relocated to from East Oakland over a decade ago — you’ll find the Warriors game playing in the background and all the playerish vibes of someone who cooks up game for a living. Though Gladney currently resides in Portland, Oregon, she regularly returns home to tap in with her folks and distribute baked treats at various pop-ups, smoke shops and private functions through her business, Treats by B.
7x7.com
With a trip to San Francisco's first smart shop, it's never been easier to get (some) psychedelics.
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous resolution to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi. It’s just the latest city in a string of West Coast hubs—including Oakland and Santa Cruz—undergoing a seismic shift in drug policy. Decriminalization doesn’t mean that psychedelics can now...
Eater
This 85-Year-Old Mission District Dive Is One of San Francisco’s Newest Legacy Businesses
As of last month, there’s a new Legacy Business in San Francisco. This time, it’s Pop’s Bar, the Mission District dive on the corner of 24th and York streets. According to BrokeAssStuart, owners Spike Krouse and Tom Tierney are of the mindset that they’re just stewards of the longstanding watering hole, and this special designation from the city will help them do just that. In order to qualify for Legacy Business status, San Francisco businesses must have been open for at least 10 years; the designation allows the city to offset any potential rent hikes that might otherwise force the longstanding businesses to close.
sfstandard.com
One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday
Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Here Are The Best Locations To Trick Or Treat In The Bay Area
Looking For Where To Take Your Kids Trick Or Treating? Here Are The Best Bay Area Trick Or Treat Neighborhoods To Visit!
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Bakeries in San Francisco for Tasty Sweets and Homemade Pastries
Short on time? Our top pick for the best bakery in San Francisco is Tartine. The best bakeries in San Francisco for all the sweet treats and savory snacks you’ll need to brighten up your day. Whether you’re planning a trip to San Francisco or you’re a Bay Area...
sfstandard.com
Experience the Best Hay Maze in the Bay Area
Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, atop a hill in Half Moon Bay and dotted with orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, boasts a haunted house, a petting zoo and a wide variety of gourds for sale. It also has a hay maze inspired by Greek mythology that’s probably the most intense experience of its kind in the entire Bay Area.
Grand Opening: New, fresh-forward Lucky grocery store addresses SF Bayview's 'food desert' gap
Lucky Bayview has opened up a first of its kind store to fill a much-needed gap in the Bayview community, which has been known as a food desert. It's even complete with convertible check stands.
berkeleyside.org
New pop-up promises New York-style egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches
The next Egg Pals pop-up is Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm at Ramen Shop, 5812 College Ave. (at Chabot Road) Oakland. As New York City shivers into winter while we enjoy the sun, it gets easier to forget the things that make that metropolis so quaint: the Broadway shows, a through-the-roof walkability score, and the prevalence of bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches served from one of the city’s countless bodegas. Such sandwiches are the inspiration behind Egg Pals, a new breakfast pop-up by Brack DeFries and Chris Morgan.
NBC Bay Area
Popular Boba Shop in SF Closed Amid ‘Union-Busting' Controversy
A popular bubble tea shop in San Francisco's Mission District has been closed for more than a week. The employees at Boba Guys, on 19th and Mission, claim it’s because everyone has either been suspended or fired because they want to organize a union. Now, they’re raising concerns about...
NBC Bay Area
Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Redwood City Home
Steph and Ayesha Curry sold another one of their Bay Area properties for profit. The couple bought the home on Buena Vista Avenue back in Feb. 2021. Records show the Currys acted through two trusts and bought it for $2.4 million and just sold it for $2.6 million.
Workers accuse San Francisco Boba Guys of illicit surveillance
In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to "listen more closely."
