As of last month, there’s a new Legacy Business in San Francisco. This time, it’s Pop’s Bar, the Mission District dive on the corner of 24th and York streets. According to BrokeAssStuart, owners Spike Krouse and Tom Tierney are of the mindset that they’re just stewards of the longstanding watering hole, and this special designation from the city will help them do just that. In order to qualify for Legacy Business status, San Francisco businesses must have been open for at least 10 years; the designation allows the city to offset any potential rent hikes that might otherwise force the longstanding businesses to close.

