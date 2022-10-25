ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

County to start improvements to Waipi'o Valley Road in the spring

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Friday, Hawai'i County shared plans to fix a controversial North Hawai'i road into a culturally significant valley. Officials estimate it will take millions of dollars to patch up the erosion and secure the rockfall risks on Waipi'o Valley Road. But some say access to the ancient lands is priceless.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Mountain View woman dies at Glenwood convenience store

Big Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following the death of a Big Island woman Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in Puna. No foul play is suspected. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 66-year-old Mountain View woman died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man sought in armed robbery of restaurant in Kealakekua

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a Kealakekua restaurant in West Hawaiʻi. Kona patrol officers responding at 8:30 p.m. to a reported robbery at an eatery in the 81-6000 block of Māmalahoa Highway....
KEALAKEKUA, HI
KHON2

Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
Yoel Davidson

Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists

Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto By Paul Blessington On Unsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
NAALEHU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy