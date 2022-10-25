Read full article on original website
KITV.com
County to start improvements to Waipi'o Valley Road in the spring
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- On Friday, Hawai'i County shared plans to fix a controversial North Hawai'i road into a culturally significant valley. Officials estimate it will take millions of dollars to patch up the erosion and secure the rockfall risks on Waipi'o Valley Road. But some say access to the ancient lands is priceless.
bigislandnow.com
Mountain View woman dies at Glenwood convenience store
Big Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following the death of a Big Island woman Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in Puna. No foul play is suspected. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 66-year-old Mountain View woman died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency while...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island property owners who lost their homes in the 2018 Kilauea eruption are finally receiving their buyout checks from the county. Puna resident Kieba Blacklidge is one of them. “It was all worth the wait,” Blacklidge said. “It was totally worth the wait. I was, I’m...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Mauna Loa’s rumbling continues, the message to residents is simple: Be prepared
PAHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - While seismic activity on Mauna Loa has eased in recent days, scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest volcano shouldn’t put their guards down. There were about 20 small quakes at the volcano over a 24-hour period ending Thursday morning ―...
bigislandnow.com
Man sought in armed robbery of restaurant in Kealakekua
Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday evening at a Kealakekua restaurant in West Hawaiʻi. Kona patrol officers responding at 8:30 p.m. to a reported robbery at an eatery in the 81-6000 block of Māmalahoa Highway....
hawaiinewsnow.com
SHOPO: Detectives, officers put investigations on hold to provide security at 2-day Ironman event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SHOPO says it’s investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month. Among the issues the union is concerned about: Detectives and officers in various units were pulled out of their sections to provide traffic control for the event.
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
KITV.com
Big Island ex-cop serving time for brutally murdering his wife could be set free early
Shannon Au recalls the haunting memory at just five years old of her mother's killer -- her stepfather -- pointedly asking her "to ask my mom if she wanted to die young." Albert Pacheco -- an 11-year veteran with the Hawaii County Police Department -- has been serving time in prison for shooting his wife to death in 2002 near their Waikoloa home.
kauainownews.com
Mauna Loa’s recent seismic activity making some on Big Island nervous about an eruption
With all the recent seismic activity happening underneath Mauna Loa’s 13,679-foot summit — including 5.0 and 4.6 earthquakes that shook the island 24 seconds apart on Oct. 14 — some people on the Big Island fear that the “sleeping giant” is ready to erupt. The...
Boat captain goes missing on the Big Island
A missing swimmer was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.
Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto By Paul Blessington On Unsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
