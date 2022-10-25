ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in golf cart crash

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l42Aw_0im9eB4c00

A wrongful death lawsuit blames an alleged drunk driver and a golf course in a fatal crash that killed a woman in a golf cart last summer.

The family of Megan Rose Graham recently filed a civil lawsuit against Orville Boyd Knott Jr. and the company that owns the Straight River Golf Course. The lawsuit seeks financial damages.

Graham, 40, of Faribault, was driving a golf cart when she reportedly was fatally struck by Knott in a pickup a little after 12 a.m. Aug. 29, 2021 on Glynview Trail south of Faribault. Both Graham and Knott were headed home from the golf course after attending a wedding, court documents say.

Knott is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the crash. He told authorities he could not recall the crash, according to court documents in the criminal case. Family members who were driving behind him reported seeing him swerve and crash into a ditch. They claimed they did not see Graham and did not know Knott had struck someone.

Knott admitted he had been drinking and a blood sample taken several hours after the crash showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11, the criminal charges allege.

The lawsuit claims the golf course continued to serve Knott alcohol after he was intoxicated. Alcohol servers can be held financially liable for death or injury under what’s commonly called the dram shop law. A bartender or a business may be liable for selling alcohol to someone who was already “obviously intoxicated,” which is illegal, according to state laws.

A written response to the lawsuit from Straight River Golf Course denies any employee illegally sold alcohol to Knott and states that the plaintiff has not provided proof of such a claim.

A first court hearing date has not yet been set in the civil case.

In the criminal case, Knott’s attorney has asked a judge to dismiss the charges and the judge’s decision is pending.

The motion notes that the State Patrol determined Graham also was intoxicated and the golf cart she borrowed from the golf course was not road legal. The cart did not have headlights or taillights, and carts cannot legally be driven on public roads after dark.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

Attorney's Office: Fatal shooting by RPD officer was justified (with body cam footage)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man following a robbery was justified in doing so, the Mower County Attorney's Office said. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso on July 29. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Overdose leads to alleged Mankato drug dealer’s arrest

An investigation into an overdose led to the arrest of a Mankato man for drug sales. Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Tuesday after an investigation that began in early October. That’s when the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was called to assist with...
MANKATO, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
BLAINE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Minneapolis Thursday evening.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Penn Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.Officers rendered aid until the man was transported to the hospital.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
1K+
Followers
994
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy