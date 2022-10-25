Wrongful death lawsuit filed in golf cart crash

A wrongful death lawsuit blames an alleged drunk driver and a golf course in a fatal crash that killed a woman in a golf cart last summer.

The family of Megan Rose Graham recently filed a civil lawsuit against Orville Boyd Knott Jr. and the company that owns the Straight River Golf Course. The lawsuit seeks financial damages.

Graham, 40, of Faribault, was driving a golf cart when she reportedly was fatally struck by Knott in a pickup a little after 12 a.m. Aug. 29, 2021 on Glynview Trail south of Faribault. Both Graham and Knott were headed home from the golf course after attending a wedding, court documents say.

Knott is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the crash. He told authorities he could not recall the crash, according to court documents in the criminal case. Family members who were driving behind him reported seeing him swerve and crash into a ditch. They claimed they did not see Graham and did not know Knott had struck someone.

Knott admitted he had been drinking and a blood sample taken several hours after the crash showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11, the criminal charges allege.

The lawsuit claims the golf course continued to serve Knott alcohol after he was intoxicated. Alcohol servers can be held financially liable for death or injury under what’s commonly called the dram shop law. A bartender or a business may be liable for selling alcohol to someone who was already “obviously intoxicated,” which is illegal, according to state laws.

A written response to the lawsuit from Straight River Golf Course denies any employee illegally sold alcohol to Knott and states that the plaintiff has not provided proof of such a claim.

A first court hearing date has not yet been set in the civil case.

In the criminal case, Knott’s attorney has asked a judge to dismiss the charges and the judge’s decision is pending.

The motion notes that the State Patrol determined Graham also was intoxicated and the golf cart she borrowed from the golf course was not road legal. The cart did not have headlights or taillights, and carts cannot legally be driven on public roads after dark.