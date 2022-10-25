ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

A scrumptious weekend, restaurant week and more deals: What’s happening in Hampton Roads and beyond

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Our picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads and North Carolina:

Eat, drink and be merry

CultureFix is hosting another Scrumptious Weekend. This three-day event is a foodie’s delight. Enjoy Chowderfest (endless chowder on the first day), Chocolate Affair (unlimited chocolate desserts the second) and Noktoberfest, craft beers and pretzels the third.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4; 6 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5; noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, 324 Francis St., Williamsburg. 757-592-4289. Tickets start at $25. tinyurl.com/scrumptiouswk

Dine for a cause

The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is hosting an oyster roast to benefit the YMCA at JT’s Camp Grom. Enjoy all-you-can-eat raw and steamed oysters, clams, barbecue, side dishes and dessert. Bourbon tasting, beer and wine are also included.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. YMCA at JT’s Camp Grom, 1181 Prosperity Road, Virginia Beach. 757-961-4175. Tickets are $100. tinyurl.com/ymcaoysterroast

Vegan food and more

Carpool to the Hampton Roads VegFest. Experience plant-based food from different vendors each day and watch tasty cooking demonstrations. Participate in fitness games on the beach and take the children to the kids’ zone.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6. 24th Street Stage Park, Virginia Beach. hamptonroadsvegfest@gmail.com . Free. hamptonroadsvegfest.com

Restaurant Week

Get ready for Suffolk Restaurant Week. Select meals from the dining levels: deluxe ($10 breakfast and lunch; $20 dinner), premier ($15 breakfast and lunch; $30 dinner) and ultimate ($20 lunch;$40 dinner). Plan accordingly.

Nov. 5 through 12. Participating restaurants throughout Suffolk. 757-514-4131. tinyurl.com/svarestaurantweek

Who doesn’t love a deal?

Find a business that opened in 2022 with the help of Yelp Coastal Virginia: The 757 Deal. Yelp account holders who check in at participating eateries will receive deals for $7.57 all month long. Some spots look familiar.

Now through Nov. 30. Participating businesses, Hampton Roads, Virginia. yelp757deal.com

Other events to explore

Urbanna Oyster Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 4; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Town of Urbanna, 45 Cross St.. 804-758-2122. Free (parking $20). urbannaoysterfestival.com

Back River Bulls Barbecue and Brews: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 5. Poquoson Yacht Club, 417 Messick Road, Poquoson. 757-879-7857. Tickets start at $50. tinyurl.com/riverbullsbbq

Oyster Roast: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Seven Sounds Brewing Company, 112 N. Water St., Elizabeth City, North Carolina. 252-679-7507. Tickets $40. tinyurl.com/oysterroastnc

Currituck Bulls and Barbecue: Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Currituck County Rural Center, 184 Milburn Sawyer Road, Powells Point, North Carolina. 252-435-2947. Tickets start at $10 (no tickets available at the gate). tinyurl.com/bullsbbq

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
wmra.org

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?

The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but what both regions of the state share is a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started.  Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic […] The post How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
WSET

Horizon to promote National Drug Take Back Day across Central Virginia

(WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health is taking action to fight addiction in Central Virginia. The CDC reports, “Every year, two million people end up in the hospital due to drug-related injuries. This might include medication errors, adverse drug reactions, allergic reactions, or overdoses.”. Furthermore, Horizon said the majority...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy