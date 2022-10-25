ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Giovannie & The Hired Guns to Perform at Lubbock’s Cooks Garage

I love Giovannie and the Hired Guns. When I first heard "Ramon Ayala" I was thrilled- here was a fresh, original band that was accessible, interesting and fun. Giovannie and the Hired Guns sound like the best of Texas rock to me- real, no pretense and with just of touch of the Southern. In fact, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have found huge cross-over success with Rock and Country, making them a perfect choice to play Lubbock's Cook Garage (11002 US-87) on Saturday, January 14th. And that's great for us, because Giovannie and the Hired Guns are known for their live stage show:
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock

While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

For National American Beer Day, Try A Lubbock Brewpub

It's National American Beer Day today (October 27th)- a day clearly worth celebrating. American beers have a long history; the oldest brewery in America that is still producing beer is Yuengling, which was founded in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829! For a country that's only 245 years old, that's a pretty dang old brewery, and its awesome that you can grab a Yuengling at many bars and stores right here in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?

We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Ranch House Restaurant In Downtown Lubbock Is Closing

Lubbock is losing another local favorite, this time it sounds like its for good. The Ranch House Restaurant in Downtown Lubbock announced on Thursday that they would soon be closing the doors for good. In 2017, the Ranch House first announced that it would close, but the restaurant was saved...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Second Levelland Animal Control Officer Dies Following Crash

The second Levelland Animal Control Officer that was critically injured in a crash has passed away after being taken off of life support. The crash happened on Thursday, October 13th on Highway 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road. The officers were parked on the side of the road when a pickup truck drifted right and collided with the rear of their vehicle. 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene, but her partner, 41-year-old Jon Corder, was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes

Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?

As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?

When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man nearly run off the road by ex-girlfriend, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock driver was almost forced off the road while going south on West Loop 289 on Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was stopped in the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue when someone, later...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
