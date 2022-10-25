PULLMAN, Washington – No. 14 Utah made it out of Pullman alive, 21-17, but they limped their way through the game. Everyone was pretty sure ahead of time that running back Tavion Thomas would not be playing, but there was an absence on the field that was pretty jarring. Quarterback Cam Rising may have been dressed for the game and going through warmups, but his backup Bryson Barnes got the nod. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham explained the situation in his post-game press conference, noting Barnes came into a very tough situation and did well.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO