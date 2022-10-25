Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
BYU Newsnet
BYU Cornbelly’s event draws over 1200 students
BYU students and guests traveled to Cornbelly’s Corn Maze at Thanksgiving Point for a night of fun fall activities on Oct. 27. These students and guests bought tickets through the BYU Student Association for a discounted price, traveling from Provo, UT to Thanksgiving Point, UT to explore the Cornbelly’s Cornmaze at Thanksgiving Point.
BYU Newsnet
A Rare Woman
Story, graphics, and photos by Samantha Birrell. After a few hours of forcing herself to focus on homework, BYU student Katie Howard is ready to compete. She grabs her gear but doesn’t head for the door. In fact, she doesn’t even leave her chair, but if she did it would be to nuzzle her two kitties, Lilly and Stinkers, who often play near her while she competes.
BYU Newsnet
BYU students share why they spend big bucks to attend concerts — ‘I just feel like that’s an experience unlike anything else’
Several BYU students said they spend big bucks to attend concerts because they reflect their deep love of music and shared experience with others. “People spend their money watching movies and going to movie premieres, or getting new books and reading new books,” Kamryn Hart said. “Mine is going to concerts.”
BYU Newsnet
Maeser Building rests on what was once a graveyard, record says
The plot of land where the Maeser Building now rests was a graveyard before BYU was established. Brigham Young led members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Utah in 1847, then established Brigham Young Academy and appointed Karl G. Maeser as the school’s second principal in 1876, according to BYU’s website. The Maeser Building was built in 1911 and is the oldest building on campus, the webpage also says.
kslnewsradio.com
Man survives heart surgery after first-of-its-kind procedure
MURRAY, Utah — Doctors at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray recently performed a life-saving, first-of-its-kind, heart procedure. The recipient of the surgery, a Herriman man, survived. Intermountain said the technology allows doctors to repair the man’s badly damaged heart vessels without having to perform complex open-heart surgery. A “lengthy...
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
BYU Newsnet
Column: For BYU football, everything is upside down
Halloween is a few days away, but for BYU football, the month of October could not have been any more haunted. The Cougars — who entered the month 4-1 and ranked No. 16 in the nation — have all but fallen apart since, dropping three straight games to slip out of the AP top 25. Most frustratingly, for the first time since 2019, BYU isn’t relevant. That’s definitely not the direction you want to go just before entering the Big 12 next summer.
BYU Newsnet
Provo residents discuss free Halloween activity favorites
This Halloween season, there are various free activities in Provo for all ages. Provo resident Gretel Williams said she loves Provo around Halloween time because of all the fun activities. “I love seeing the Halloween decorations all over, like giant skeletons, and visiting pumpkin patches,” Williams said. Provo Farmers...
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: Bryson Barnes Came Into A Very Tough Situation
PULLMAN, Washington – No. 14 Utah made it out of Pullman alive, 21-17, but they limped their way through the game. Everyone was pretty sure ahead of time that running back Tavion Thomas would not be playing, but there was an absence on the field that was pretty jarring. Quarterback Cam Rising may have been dressed for the game and going through warmups, but his backup Bryson Barnes got the nod. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham explained the situation in his post-game press conference, noting Barnes came into a very tough situation and did well.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon
If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Central Heating Plant co-generation increases efficiency by reusing heat waste
BYU’s Central Heating Plant is a co-generation facility, both generating power and reusing waste heat in order to decrease environmental impact and increase efficiency on campus. The plant runs solely on natural gas, a cleaner but more expensive alternative to the coal used previously. CHP manager Dave Stringfellow said...
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
BYU Newsnet
Misery business: Last second field goal spooks BYU in 27-24 loss to East Carolina
The sky is falling in Provo, where once-proud BYU suffered its fourth consecutive loss in 27-24 fashion to East Carolina Friday night to clinch the agony of a winless October. “We’re at a point in our season where our backs are against the ropes right now,” running back Lopini Katoa said. “It just didn’t happen tonight.”
BYU Newsnet
Battle of the WCC: No. 13 BYU women’s soccer faces Santa Clara
The showdown between two of the WCC’s soccer powerhouses is now set to be a matchup between two top-25 teams. This week BYU moved up six spots in the rankings to No. 13, with Santa Clara joining the party by jumping to No. 23 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
Comments / 0