Four Years into Local Efforts, Sante Fe ISD Board Cancels Proposed Victims Memorial on the Site Where Tragedy Occurred

Back in July of this year, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he had revised his original revenue estimate and increased it to close to $27 billion. That’s extra money that the state has due to a rebounding state economy on the heels of the COVID pandemic. Due to consumer activity, sustained oil and gas prices and reshoring initiatives, some pundits predict that the surplus could increase substantially by the time the Texas Legislature has to spend it.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO