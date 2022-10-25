More Houston homeowners are passing on flood insurance because it’s becoming more expensive to insure homes in the region. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is no longer selling a yearly $500 insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program to homeowners who live outside of flood zones because the program now underwrites policies to accurately reflect a property’s actual flood risk instead of just relying on a home’s elevation within a flood zone.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO