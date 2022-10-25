Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Howard Hughes Corp. lands 100K sf H-E-B as Village Green anchor
Howard Hughes Corp.’s plans for its mixed-use project within a larger Cypress development are taking shape. The Woodlands-based real estate development and management company recently revealed the plans for a mixed-use urban center, called Village Green, for the 11,500-acre master-planned Bridgeland Central community, the Houston Business Journal reported. The 23-acre commercial portion of the development, which will be anchored by a mass timber office building and the first H-E-B grocery store in Bridgeland, is expected to open in 2024.
Houston office subleases at 25% to 75% discount
Businesses looking to get a bargain on Houston office space may want to think about subleasing space from major Bayou City tenants who have downsized or are ditching their office space for newer digs. All told, 19 percent of Houston’s 350 million square feet of office space is sitting empty...
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
Houston homeowners pass on FEMA flood coverage
More Houston homeowners are passing on flood insurance because it’s becoming more expensive to insure homes in the region. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is no longer selling a yearly $500 insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program to homeowners who live outside of flood zones because the program now underwrites policies to accurately reflect a property’s actual flood risk instead of just relying on a home’s elevation within a flood zone.
Kushner trashes Veris leadership to boost takeover bid
Kushner Companies lobbed a series of bombs at Veris Residential’s managment as it aims to take over the New Jersey landlord. Kushner accused leaders of Veris — formerly Mack-Cali Realty — of repeatedly making poor decisions and misleading shareholders. The family firm released a Powerpoint presentation Wednesday...
Real estate players pour $18M into DeSantis campaign and PAC
Real estate titans are doing their part to bankroll Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for a second term. Meanwhile, the same kind of love isn’t being shown to his opponent, Democrat and former governor and congressman, Charlie Crist. Heading into the Nov. 8 general election, DeSantis is riding...
