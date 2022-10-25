SHOWCASE CINEMAS ALSO GIVES "YELLOWSTONE" FANS A SNEAK PEEK OF SEASON 5 PREMIERE, FOLLOWED BY PREVIEW OF "TULSA KING" WITH BIG SCREEN EVENT ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th. Dutton fans rejoice! Showcase Cinemas is bringing "Yellowstone" to the big screen for one night only! Be one of the first to see the Season 5 premiere, followed by a preview of the new show "Tulsa King" at select Showcase Cinemas locations, with tickets on sale now.

