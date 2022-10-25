Read full article on original website
Monster High Theme Song (From the Monster High TV Series) | Monster High
Monster High Theme Song (From the Monster High TV Series) | Monster High. Explore high school with the offspring of zombies, ghouls, and other undead creatures in Nickelodeon's newest animated series - Monster High! Check out the theme song for the series that follows the day-to-day antics of Frankie Stein, Draculaura, Clawdeen, Lagoona Blue, and more!
FULL EPISODE: New Series Monster High 'Unfinished Brain-Ness' 🧠 | Nickelodeon
FULL EPISODE: New Series Monster High 'Unfinished Brain-Ness' 🧠 | Nickelodeon. Watch this FULL EPISODE of Nickelodeon's newest series Monster High premiering October 28th on Nickelodeon! Frankie works on an art piece of their brain and realizes they are cursed from their brain's past life!. Stream a Mountain of...
Nearly Here | 'The Really Loud House' Promo | Nickelodeon. Catch the really new series The Really Loud House, premiering on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon! Check out the latest promos below!. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, The Really Loud House...
Guest Stars | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr.
Josh Dela Cruz tells us about some of the very recognizable friends that will be making special appearances in Blue’s Big City Adventure! Blue’s Big City Adventure premieres Friday, November 18, exclusively on Paramount+!. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You! film is a sing and dance-along musical spectacular...
Nickelodeon To Take Part In 2022 World Animation Summit; Event To Honor Ramsey Naito
The 2022 World Animation Summit has announced Ramsey Naito. President of Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, and Jorge R. Gutierrez, co-creator of Nickelodeon’s Emmy-winning show El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera as two of the event's Hall of Fame Game-Changer awards honorees!. The 2022 World Animation Summit brings together...
Nickelodeon's 'Portal Chase' Receives Nomination In 12th Annual Streamy Awards
YouTube has announced that Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe's Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! video has been nominated in the Branded Content: Video category of the 12th Annual Streamy Awards!. The awards celebrate the year’s best in online video. Winners will be announced on December 4....
Paramount+ Unveils 'Fantasy Football' Trailer, Key Art
WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR “FANTASY FOOTBALL,” PREMIERING NOV. 25, EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. Starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn, the Paramount+ Original Film Is Produced by Nickelodeon Films in Partnership with The SpringHill Company and Genius Entertainment. Movie Also Features Special Star Appearances by...
Paramount+ Announces '1923' Premiere Date
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE DATE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES “1923”. “1923,” the Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, Dec. 18, Exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford and...
'Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition' To Release On November 11
GameMill Entertainment will release Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Friday, November 11! The physical edition of the game is available to pre-order now on Best Buy. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition includes the base game as...
'Jimmy Neutron' Cast to Host Live-Script Read at L.A. Comic Con 2022
This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, and to celebrate, Los Angeles Comic Con will be hosting a live-script reading with the cast of Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated series - Debi Derryberry (Jimmy Neutron), Carolyn Lawrence (Cindy Vortex), Mark DeCarlo (Hugh Neutron), Candi Milo (Nick Dean) and Jeffrey Garcia (Sheen Estevez)!
What's New on Paramount+ UK in November 2022
Here's your guide to what's new on Paramount+ UK & Ireland in November 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Looking for Paramount+ USA's November 2022 highlights? Click here!. -- November 1:. - PAW Patrol (seasons 8 & 9) [N]. - Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Story. -- November...
December 2022 on Nick Jr. Africa
Below is a round-up of Nick Jr. Africa's programming highlights for December 2022!. December 2022 on: Nickelodeon Africa | Nicktoons Africa. STUNT EPISODE : #206, 315, 320, 404, 407, 410, 417, 419, 426, 503, 509, 518, 612, 619, 702B, 704, 706, 708 712, 718A. From December 5th to December 9th,...
Stephen Kramer Glickman Joins 'The Really Loud House' Cast
Nick News Brief: Big Time Rush star Stephen Kramer Glickman has joined the cast of The Really Loud House, the brand-new original live-action comedy series based on Nickelodeon's hit The Loud House animated series! Stephen will play Milkshake Marty, including in the episode "The Chore Thing". The Really Loud House premieres Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, To find out more about the series, click here!
MTV and Showcase Cinemas Also Partner For 'Yellowstone', 'Tulsa King' Preview Event On October 29
SHOWCASE CINEMAS ALSO GIVES "YELLOWSTONE" FANS A SNEAK PEEK OF SEASON 5 PREMIERE, FOLLOWED BY PREVIEW OF "TULSA KING" WITH BIG SCREEN EVENT ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th. Dutton fans rejoice! Showcase Cinemas is bringing "Yellowstone" to the big screen for one night only! Be one of the first to see the Season 5 premiere, followed by a preview of the new show "Tulsa King" at select Showcase Cinemas locations, with tickets on sale now.
Star Trek: Prodigy | FULL EPISODE | A Moral Star, Part 2 | | Nickelodeon UK
Star Trek: Prodigy | FULL EPISODE | A Moral Star, Part 2 | | Nickelodeon UK. Watch brand new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, Fridays at 6pm on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland and Paramount+ UK & Ireland!. When their plan goes awry, the crew must improvise. Meanwhile, Gwyn discovers a...
Show Business / Tiny Chef Makes Guacamole for Soccer Party! w/ Olly | Nick Jr
Tiny Chef Makes Guacamole for Soccer Party! w/ Olly | Nick Jr. Tiny Chef is ready to make some delicious guacamole with a tasty avocado 🥑 , but he forgets to take turns with Olly and it makes him sad. Watch to see how they come together to put yummy ingredients in the molcajete to make the best guacamole ever for their soccer watching party! ⚽️
