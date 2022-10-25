ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

5 Areas in Bozeman That Desperately Need to Be Improved

Bozeman is definitely experiencing growing pains. The influx of new residents has revealed several areas in desperate need of an upgrade. If you're driving around Bozeman, there are quite a few areas that are extremely difficult to navigate, and the growing population is only making things worse. To be fair, I don't think the City of Bozeman was anticipating the level of growth the town has seen lately. Maybe they were caught off guard.
BOZEMAN, MT
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley

Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
BOZEMAN, MT
Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show

A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
BOZEMAN, MT
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
MONTANA STATE
Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?

Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
BOZEMAN, MT
Historic 38-Unit Apartment Complex in Livingston Needs New Owner

If you had the money to purchase a unique, historic building, would you do it?. It's no secret that the housing problems in Gallatin Valley are a constant concern among locals. Whether you're trying to buy a house or rent an apartment, we all deal with the fallbacks of expensive and limited housing. Some locations don't have access to decent internet, others don't allow animals, some have serious damage from previous renters...it's a minefield of problems.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Bozeman, MT
