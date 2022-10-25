ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
FOX Sports

Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs weren't quite...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

2022 World Series odds: Jose Altuve among best MVP bets, plus a long shot

While you are preparing for your final exam in the form of the World Series, I have an extra credit assignment for you: betting on the World Series Most Valuable Player. The good news is the favorite has +550 odds on FOX Bet, so we can pick more than one and still have a chance to make a profit. The bad news is just how unpredictable this award can be. But that is why I am here to guide you.
FOX Sports

AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Robert Quinn trade latest sign Eagles all in on the Super Bowl

Just in case it wasn't clear from his aggressive offseason, Howie Roseman can smell a Super Bowl championship for his Philadelphia Eagles. And he's going for it, no matter what. He proved that again on Wednesday, kicking off the week before the NFL trading deadline with another big deal. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

UConn freshman Ice Brady to miss 2022-23 season with knee injury

UConn women's basketball freshman forward Ice Brady will miss the 2022-23 season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee. News of the injury comes as another crushing blow to Geno Auriemma's team, which just lost 2020-21 Player of the Year Paige Bueckers to a torn ACL earlier in the year.
FOX Sports

Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

