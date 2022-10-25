ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Florida State's Jordan Travis too much for Georgia Tech

Jordan Travis passed for a career-high 396 yards and Florida State halted a three-game skid Saturday by stomping Georgia Tech 41-16 in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest in Tallahassee, Fla. Travis completed 24 of 38 passes with three touchdowns. Lawrance Toafili caught a score and ran for one, and Johnny...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't the prettiest of wins but Georgia captured their eighth win of the season against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20. They are now 8-0 on the season and continue their flawless season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas end run of futility vs. Auburn

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead the Razorbacks to a 41-27 victory over host Auburn in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday. Raheim Sanders rushed for a game-high 171 yards on just 16 carries and Rashod Dubinion added two short touchdown runs...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law

Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Conyers Police K9s need your vote

The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
CONYERS, GA

