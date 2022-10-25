ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Woman Looking At CellphonePexels - Arina Krasnikova. This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. In 2010, I was a single mother living with my teenage daughter on the East side of Columbus, Ohio. Although I was dating, I was not serious about anyone. I've always had a great relationship with my daughter, been close to my out-of-state family, and maintained a large group of friends. I have never felt alone or lonely, even when the relationship between my daughter and her father ended. My support system has always been there.
For many years, Achut Deng’s survival required her to focus, not on the multiple tragedies and near-death experiences that she had endured before reaching the age of 10, but on the safety and stability that she was precariously striving toward. So when she had children of her own, eventually building a middle-class life in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she decided to protect their innocence—an innocence she herself was never afforded—and keep her story to herself. Or, at least, she tried.
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years' clinical experience and the founder of Harley Therapy London Psychologists, for advice on the things we worry about in private. Have a question for a therapist? Submit...
"I constantly felt like I was second-guessing absolutely everything," Ruby*, 26, tells Refinery29. "I couldn't trust my instincts and I thought everything was my fault all the time." After years of suspicion, lying and gaslighting, Ruby’s partner finally admitted that he’d been cheating on her for the majority of their three-year relationship.

