Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
techunwrapped.com
design, image quality and privacy
Despite the fact that in most cases we look for quality components to be part of our computer, we do not always have to make a large outlay. For example, if we broadcast online and need a good webcamnow we will talk about an excellent offer. When we plan to...
laptopmag.com
iPad Mini falls to its lowest ever price in huge early Black Friday deal — Don't miss it!
The latest iPad Mini (opens in new tab) is a fantastic small tablet with a gorgeous screen, powerful internals and now, thanks to a huge $100 discount, a very attractive price point. At first, we thought Amazon had accidentally just set a Black Friday deal live early, as you can...
techunwrapped.com
These Huawei and Honor watches are today at a historical minimum
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: titanium body and top qualities. We start in a big way with one of the most attractive smartwatches on the market right now, both for technical qualities and for design. We refer, of course, to the Watch GT 3 Pro, a team with a body of titanium, sphere of Sapphire and rotating titanium crown that will delight anyone looking for a smartwatch that is as similar as possible to a traditional watch.
techunwrapped.com
Expand the amount of RAM on your laptop or PC with these offers
One of the elements that has become more important in recent years is RAM, thanks mainly to Google Chrome. Whether you have an old laptop you still want to use or you’re building a new PC, we bring you different RAM memory modules with up to 30% discount. First...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra: Release date, price, features, and news
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already old news. Having been announced in early September 2022 and released by the middle of the month, Apple's current showpiece is not only its most advanced device ever, but also laying the foundation for multiple upcoming breeds of iPhones that will improve on the Dynamic Island and Always On Display features, as well as the ever-increasing photography potential.
techunwrapped.com
Top tips to become a better Slots player
Whether you’re new to the casino world or not, you’re bound to have seen a singing slot machine in a pub, bar, service station or gaming venue. In fact, you could even opt to play fun online Slots, where an average of 70% of the virtual floor is made up of these games.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
hometheaterreview.com
Best Buy Deal of the Day
If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days savings event returns November 7
Walmart's month long Black Friday sale is back in a big way
Digital Trends
Get a Chromebook for under $100 in Best Buy’s latest sale
When it comes to portability and flexibility, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. These small laptops are ideal for anyone who needs to access their work or personal emails on the go, as they are thin, light, and easy to transport. And now, they are cheaper than ever!...
techunwrapped.com
Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday
We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available this week. ASUS F515JA-BQ3700W – 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) reduced to only 599 euros.
couponingwithrachel.com
Buy 1 Pair of Boots & Get 2 FREE Pairs at JCPenney
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. **Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. For a limited time, JCPenney online is offering a Buy 1, Get 2 Free Sale on select boots for the family! Even better, you can mix and match so everyone can grab a new pair of boots. Popular sizes and styles are selling out fast so make sure to grab your favorites.
techunwrapped.com
Printing your life will no longer be a problem, thanks to the HP Instant Ink service
Printing allows us to immortalize those unique moments that make a difference in our daily lives, and makes memories into something tangible that we can share with our loved ones. Let’s face it, we are all happy to receive a photograph that evokes that special moment that will always be with us, but printing photos can become very expensive for the price of ink. Fortunately, the HP Instant Ink service has changed this completely, and has made printing our lives more a right, not a privilege.
PC Magazine
Walmart Rollbacks: Huge Savings on TVs by Hisense, TCL, Vizio, Philips, LG, More
The holidays are rife with scary movies, cheesy romcoms, and live sporting events you can watch from the comfort of your couch. But why settle for your current TV set when you can get a big-screen smart TV on sale from Walmart?. The big-box store is offering an array of...
CNET
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Review: good enough to break up with your oven
This 7-in-1 appliance not only serves up crispy chicken wings and golden French fries — it might just replace your oven.
Comments / 0