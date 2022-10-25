Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
These 3 devices will help you save on your electricity bill
The smart devices we can control them from the mobile even without having to be at home. But beyond this possibility, they also help us automate tasks, optimize resources and even save energy. This is precisely what the 3 devices that we are going to show allow, in addition to other functionalities.
techunwrapped.com
Does 8K resolution make sense on computers today?
Historically, the PC has always been technically ahead of consoles, especially in terms of screen resolution. While TV-connected toys couldn’t top 240 progressive lines on PC, we were already enjoying 480+ progressive lines. However, that changed with the advent of LCD panels. Well, with the new generation consoles playing in the 4K category, the time has come to try the 8K gaming. That if, does not come cheap.
techunwrapped.com
design, image quality and privacy
Despite the fact that in most cases we look for quality components to be part of our computer, we do not always have to make a large outlay. For example, if we broadcast online and need a good webcamnow we will talk about an excellent offer. When we plan to...
techunwrapped.com
If fiber optics arrives at my house, why is the cable from my PC to the router made of copper?
The first thing one might think is that it makes no sense for fiber optics to reach our home and for the communication mechanism between our router and the PC to be a set of eight copper wires. But, the truth is that this design is still more than enough in the domestic environment.
techunwrapped.com
Samsung sells more foldable smartphones than ever
A few months have passed since the beginning of August, the moment chosen by Samsung for the presentation of its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, the most recent generation of its device proposal in terms of folding smartphones. A type of device that, according to the Korean technology company a few months ago, will become the standard in just three years, in 2025. An interesting approach that, yes, mainly faces a handicap that we already talked about some time ago time, price.
techunwrapped.com
These Huawei and Honor watches are today at a historical minimum
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: titanium body and top qualities. We start in a big way with one of the most attractive smartwatches on the market right now, both for technical qualities and for design. We refer, of course, to the Watch GT 3 Pro, a team with a body of titanium, sphere of Sapphire and rotating titanium crown that will delight anyone looking for a smartwatch that is as similar as possible to a traditional watch.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 10: the latest security patch completely broke OneDrive
The latest Windows update has damaged OneDrive services. After installing the security patch, several users reported that the storage application quits unexpectedly when performing certain actions. Microsoft said a fix should arrive in the next few days. If your PC is running on Windows 10, chances are you won’t be...
techunwrapped.com
How to organize video calls with WhatsApp with a link
This month WhatsApp launched a new feature that seems to have gone quite unnoticed in general, but whose potential is important in very different areas, despite the limitations it has compared to the competition: the possibility of organizing video calls sharing a linkin the purest style of Zoom. Who says...
techunwrapped.com
How to update your Mac correctly
In June 2022, macOS Ventura was presented, the new operating system for Mac that includes some improvements such as State Manager or Continuity Camera, two of its main innovations to improve the experience we have with our Mac or MacBook. In this post we are going to analyze how to update to this new version without problems.
techunwrapped.com
Dropbox is renewed incorporating these two super important functions
These are two characteristics that make work easier through this platform. The goal is to bring users closer together and make communication easier and more agile. Security, as you will see, is also present in these Dropbox innovations to give greater veracity to the files that we send or receive.
techunwrapped.com
These are the best graphics tablets
This graphics tablet is specifically geared towards professional users who want high efficiency, and also for animation studios. Of course, it is also aimed at art school students, designers, video production companies, education and training institutions etc. Thanks to the incorporation of a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 px) on a 24” screen and with an aspect ratio of 16:9. This model will provide us with great sharpness, we can see clearer details and even enlarge the image to a very large size.
techunwrapped.com
Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday
We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available this week. ASUS F515JA-BQ3700W – 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) reduced to only 599 euros.
techunwrapped.com
Can I use an OLED Switch with the old dock from the original Switch?
If you bought one of the first released versions of the Nintendo Switch, you may be thinking of getting the OLED version now that it looks like this Nintendo handheld is going to last a lot longer than we first imagined. One of the questions we usually ask ourselves in these cases is if we can reuse the old Switch V1 and V2 accessories. Is the old Dock compatible with the Switch OLED?
techunwrapped.com
buying clothes on Amazon is very comfortable, but you can have problems
What initially began as a book store, over the years has become one of the great references in electronic commerce. As you can imagine we refer to amazona website where we can find all kinds of products and some interesting services. In fact, and we speak worldwide, millions of users...
techunwrapped.com
CORSAIR Katar Elite Wireless, full review in Spanish
This model has a single RGB lighting zone, which is also customizable. Inside we can find a lithium polymer battery, thanks to which we can get up to 60 hours of autonomy through the SLIPSTREAM receiver, and up to 110 hours if we connect it via Bluetooth. All this, yes, with the lighting off.
techunwrapped.com
Printing your life will no longer be a problem, thanks to the HP Instant Ink service
Printing allows us to immortalize those unique moments that make a difference in our daily lives, and makes memories into something tangible that we can share with our loved ones. Let’s face it, we are all happy to receive a photograph that evokes that special moment that will always be with us, but printing photos can become very expensive for the price of ink. Fortunately, the HP Instant Ink service has changed this completely, and has made printing our lives more a right, not a privilege.
techunwrapped.com
When should you buy a smaller mechanical keyboard?
The keyboards for pc They have evolved a lot in recent years, especially in the gaming segment, where we find authentic tricks to make life easier for users. Within the ecosystem of mechanical keyboards, which are currently the most used, we can also find several formats, especially if we take into account their size, but when is it recommended that you buy a smallest mechanical keyboard? We will give you some tips on this below.
techunwrapped.com
Find out how much Google knows about your personal life, and make it forget it with one click
Although many deny the Internet search engine par excellence, Google, the truth is that the majority of users around the globe use it. What’s more, most have it set by default as the home page in their Internet navigator Favourite. All this despite knowing the enormous amount of data that the search engine accumulates about our personal lives.
techunwrapped.com
Expand the amount of RAM on your laptop or PC with these offers
One of the elements that has become more important in recent years is RAM, thanks mainly to Google Chrome. Whether you have an old laptop you still want to use or you’re building a new PC, we bring you different RAM memory modules with up to 30% discount. First...
techunwrapped.com
Data analysis and data modeling: what are they and how are they different?
Working with data involves performing various activities. Often, however, they are confused. This is what happens with, for example, the data analysis and data modeling, which are often confused. And they cannot be more different disciplines, even though they are related. Basically, data analysis is about the use of data and information for making business decisions. For its part, data modeling deals with the architecture that makes the work of data analysis possible.
Comments / 0