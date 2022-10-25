ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Springs, AZ

Grand Canyon Caverns rescue: Tourists trapped 20 stories below ground after elevator breaks

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06744c_0im9XNz500

An outing to see the Grand Canyon Caverns ended with a one-day delay until they could see the light of day again.

Several people were stranded below the surface for more than a day when the elevator that takes people to the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, stopped working, CNN reported.

Some of the people decided to walk the 20 or so flights of steps, while others decided to stay put until a rescue crew could come to their aid. Those who stayed either did so because they could not safely walk all the stairs or because they decided to stay with the people who were not physically able to navigate the steps, ABC News reported.

Those who opted to stay below ground didn’t have to rough it, as there is a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern. It also has a small restaurant that provided food for those who were stranded, The Washington Post reported.

On Monday, when a generator didn’t fix the problem, a search and rescue team used a basket device to lift each person up the elevator shaft to the surface, ABC News reported.

They also had the option to stay until the elevator was fixed, but the sheriff told the Post that everyone decided to be lifted out of the cavern.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns

Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
Outsider.com

Five People Trapped 200-Feet Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns After Elevator Breaks Down

On Sunday, five people became stuck underground in a cave at the Grand Canyon Caverns when the elevator they were riding stopped working. Coconino County stated that a repair team is currently trying to establish the problem and how much time it will take to fix the elevator. There is also a search and rescue team on standby. This is in order to use a basket apparatus to hoist people out.
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
STATESBORO, GA
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
88K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy