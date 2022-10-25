Read full article on original website
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES in Pullman in October aren’t exactly conducive to booming attendance, but as a guy whose Saturdays are taken up by broadcast duties with EWU football I can tell you I appreciated the Pac-12 scheduling gods’ work this week for one reason: it allowed me to watch the Cougars in person for the second time this season.
PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert did not sugarcoat things when it came to the Washington State offense's execution on Thursday after the 21-17 loss Utah. After the third-straight defeat and third-straight game under 20 points, Dickert was open in his criticism and said it is an overall execution issue from the entire offense.
WASHINGTON STATE DROPPED a winnable game to No. 14 Utah on Thursday in Pullman. After a 3-0 start, Washington State has now lost four of its last five and its offense,
