Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crumbley's bombshell admission
Good morning. It's Tuesday. Sixteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to all 24 counts with which he was charged in connection to the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where four students died and six others and a teacher were injured. That includes first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, homicide and assault with intent to murder.
70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guest Tudor Dixon, Candidate for Governor of Michigan
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors. Eileen Tesch speaks with Candidate for Governor of Michigan, Tudor Dixon. Tudor Dixon visits the St. Clair United...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
WNDU
Tudor Dixon hosts ‘freedom rally’ at Secret Garden at the Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Over 500 people attended a freedom rally in Benton Harbor to show their support for Michigan Gubernational candidate, Tudor Dixon. The event was held at the “Secret Garden at the Harbor.” Dixon talked about several topics, such as last night’s debate, the impacts of COVID-19, and inflation.
WLUC
Florence County Sheriff seeks potential criminal ATV owner near Aurora
AURORA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the owner/operator of an ATV in Wisconsin. It is pictured below. The Office says the driver of the ATV ran from deputies Monday night. The ATV was later found with a combination of tools and supplies that would likely be used in the theft of catalytic converters.
wklw.com
Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case
A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
WILX-TV
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after a domestic violence incident on Friday. St. Johns Police were called to a house on Church Street in the south part of St. Johns due to a disturbance. When they arrived they found a man and a woman both with injuries.
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Neuropathy (Nerve Pain)? Do This Immediately (Watch) Medicare Coverage For 2023 (Part D) Wow! Men's Comfortable Boots Are 70%Off Right Now!. Now Legal in California, Cheech & Chong Say “You Gotta Try This!”. Search Dental Implants /. Think Dental Implants Are Expensive? Think Again! (See Prices) SmartLifestyleTrends /. Here...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Rick Caruso Is the Outsider Los Angeles Needs as Mayor
A supporter of my organization sent a video he made driving around in downtown Los Angeles. Homelessness and crime are rampant. It is shocking to see the social chaos prevailing in one of America’s major cities. It is a hard pill to swallow to see the streets of downtown Los Angeles teeming with homelessness.
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
tmj4.com
Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on Nov. 15.
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
WLUC
Wanted felon arrested in Dickinson County after high-speed chase
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Authorities from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Wisconsin after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Iron and Dickinson counties on Monday afternoon. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a report around 3:00 p.m....
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Comments / 0