wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough
There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
Suspected Drunk Driver Drives into Lake Winnebago
Dive teams in Calumet County were called into action yesterday morning after a suspected drunk driver drove into Lake Winnebago. The incident occurred just after 4:00 a.m. as crews were called to the scene off of Faro Springs Road. They arrived to find a vehicle submerged in 8 to 12...
Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire
The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?.
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation
Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department thanks 15+ agencies who assisted in warehouse fire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘large’ warehouse fire in downtown Manitowoc affected traffic early Wednesday morning, and the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department is thanking all those who assisted. In a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, it states, “Fires of this size max out a...
Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
Milwaukee Police Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy
The search for a missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy is over. Police yesterday said they found Jonathan Perez, and said he’s safe. Milwaukee Police issued an APB for Perez on Sunday, saying he was critically missing. No one is saying where police found the boy, or how he got away...
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
20 shell casings found after man is shot, killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department says a man was killed just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 27 in a shooting. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene near W. Clark and N. 49th. The age of the victim -- who died at the scene -- has...
Wisconsin State Patrol to run surveillance from the skies in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is back in the sky, watching for speeding or reckless drivers. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will watch for speeding drivers on I-41 within Winnebago County. The...
Two minors facing Charges For Stealing Vehicle From Manitowoc Residence
Two minors are facing charges for stealing a vehicle from a Manitowoc residence Monday morning. The victim had come home to his residence in the 800 block of Schroeder Drive around 3:30 p.m. and discovered that his 2022 Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from his garage. He called police who...
