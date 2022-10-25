ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
b93radio.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
seehafernews.com

Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough

There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge

(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire

Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog

Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WausauPilot

Police ID victim in Portage Co. death investigation

Police have identified the man whose body was found in September in a Portage County corn field as an investigation into the death continues. Bruce Vossekuil, a 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids resident, was identified Oct. 24 by Portage Co. Medical Examiner Heather Schultz through forensic dental records, according to a news release. Vossekuil’s body was found Sept. 24 near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

The search for a missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy is over. Police yesterday said they found Jonathan Perez, and said he’s safe. Milwaukee Police issued an APB for Perez on Sunday, saying he was critically missing. No one is saying where police found the boy, or how he got away...

