Movie Review: Slaughterhouse Rulez
When a movie goes from being cringe-worthy to ridiculous to so utterly ridiculous that it’s actually entertaining, the transition is kind of exhausting. It’s also kind of interesting since it indicates that the writing process might have started out slow but became more intriguing the moment someone introduced an idea that others found so off the wall that it needed to be included.
5 Greatest Drinking Movies
Promoting drinking isn’t that bad of a thing, but it can become kind of negative when one decides to promote the type of drinking that leads one into trouble and great harm. But when used in a movie setting, and for a comedic or dramatic effect, it becomes far more useful and can also show the dangers that come with the massive consumption of alcohol.
Movie Review: Casino Royale
Trying to say something new about a James Bond film kind of feels like describing a new color of wrapping paper that covers the same product that’s been adjusted or tweaked just a little to make it appear new and exciting. After so many Bond movies that have been released over the years, another new face was brought into the spotlight, with Daniel Craig acting as the main spy that everyone recognizes.
Movie Review: Bullet Train
There are plenty of reviews concerning this movie that make it sound as though people think it could have been animated and been just effective, if not more so. That might be the case, but apart from some of the dialogue that gets to be a little over the top, it’s still a fun movie that manages to convey enough action to be entertaining. Plus, even with the ridiculous type of fight scenes that take place and a plot that continues to wedge other characters into the continually building backstory, the movie managed to move forward in a manner that was interesting since it made a little more sense with each reveal.
Barbarian review: The endless twists in this Airbnb horror film are a central part of its funhouse charm
Dir: Zach Cregger. Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long. 18, 107 minutes. In life, every chance is really a risk. And for women, every risk is a potential danger. That’s the tension that the horror film Barbarian so expertly exploits, all before it unfurls into a chaotic monster movie that consistently turns the tables on its audience’s expectations.
'Common' things that happen in other countries that would simply terrify Americans
Talk about a different perspective.
Two Giant Alaskan Brown Bears Engage In Epic Battle, One Takes Mid-Fight Dump
Grizzly bears, brown bears, Kodiak bears, whatever you want to call them, they’re all the same in at least one regard. They’re absolutely terrifying. Feasting on over 30 pounds of food per day, the enormous bears will take in anything from berries to vulnerable grizzly cubs, and when another bear gets in their way, they’re certainly not afraid to square up and protect what’s theirs.
Watch a Male Lion Take Down a Buffalo Single-Handedly
A male lion is the King of the Beasts. He is a soldier and protector known for protecting his young and the lioness. A male lion will do whatever it takes to guard his territory and all the lions in that land. It is generally the responsibility of lionesses to...
Spiders and Snakes: Ring Reveals Scariest Creatures Caught On Doorbell Cam
To mark Halloween, Ring has shared footage of some of the most terrifying critters ever spotted on a doorbell camera, and it doesn't make for relaxing viewing.
What’s the Biggest Crocodile Living in a Zoo?
Of all the reptiles still existing, crocodiles are some of the most ferocious. Considered apex predators, these reptiles bear some resemblance with alligators and are well known for their powerful bodies, immense speed, excellent hunting skills, agility, and strong jaws. These apex predators belong to the class Reptilia, under the order Crocodilia, and are classified as archosaurs, unlike other reptiles. There is enough evidence to establish that crocodiles belonged under the same classification as dinosaurs. Although dinosaurs went extinct 65 million years ago, crocodiles are assumed to have survived so well over time because they are well suited to their surroundings.
Black Bear Gets Spooked Waking Up A Man Sleeping At His Pool
Talk about a bad dream turning into a reality. That would bring you out of a snooze faster than any alarm clock ever could. It would also give you enough adrenaline to equal 6 cups of coffee straight to the bloodstream. Black bears are a little too smart for their...
Why Is 2013’s “Evil Dead” a Classic Horror Remake?
Whether the directors and producers like it or not, every remake nowadays faces criticism from the audience and the critics. The reason behind this disapproval is the remake of a few bad movies that have tainted images of every remake. A remake like Evil Dead (2013) doesn’t only honor the original The Evil Dead (1981) beautifully, but it also creates a terrific new piece of horror cinema. So it will not be wrong to say that Evil Dead is a perfect remake of a classic horror movie.
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Woman Panics & Completely Forgets How To Walk When Sea Lion Starts Chasing Her On The Beach
I don’t care, this is just downright hilarious. At first glance, a sea lion comes across as a cute animal, for sure. But, they are also a very dangerous animal, even when they are out of their element and on land. They can move long distances on land and for an animal that just sort of hops along with no feet, they don’t move as slow as you’d think.
Madame Blavatsky, the Woman Who Brought the Occult to America
Blavatsky asserted that she was able to perform extraordinary paranormal feats because she had been given access to an ancient wisdom, known only to a select few.
6 Cursed Objects, and the Legends Behind Them
Sometimes a cursed object is easy to spot. Take, for instance, Robert the Doll. With his beady eyes, pitted face, and sailor suit, it’s easy to understand why so many find this century-old plaything unsettling, even malevolent. But, as these six Atlas Obscura favorites show, creepy legends also attach themselves to things you would never expect: a beautiful gemstone, an everyday lighter, or a simple number.
Documentary Review: Hell of a Cruise
Tens of millions book a cruise every year, it would appear, and even after the events of 2020, these numbers haven’t gone down despite the very real nightmare that many people had to live through when the virus hit. While there were a few ships affected, the story of the Diamond Princess is what dominates this documentary since the grueling process that people had to go through just to get off the ship and then return home sounds like a headache that no one would want to go through again.
Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself: On The Origins of the Devil
For as long as humans have been able to tell one another stories, there have been tales of malevolent and chaotic spirits. The world was full of distressing events that people could not understand—whether it was famine by blights or deaths from mysterious internal causes. To explain life’s most fearful elements, cultures worldwide developed the idea of superhuman beings that sometimes preyed on humanity and engineered misfortunes. As a means of countering these malicious forces, many invoked protection from benevolent gods through prayers and rituals. Such early spiritual traditions also helped uphold the social order: whenever there was conflict, those in power could put the blame on demons.
5 Reasons Why Transformers are Better than Gobots
This argument kind of feels like one that kids might have with each other when it comes to having the trendiest and most impressive toys since back in the day, there was something to be said about those who could afford Transformers, G.I. Joes, and who didn’t have to search the bargain bins at cheaper stores for something similar.
Who Are the Top Cast of “Avatar: The Way of Water?”
Two names that scream success in Hollywood would have to be James Cameron and his highly successful 2009 film, Avatar. If for any reason, you’re not familiar with Cameron’s name, his movies always speak loudly. Some of his works include the 1982’s Piranha II: The Spawning, 1984’s The Terminator and its movie series, 1986’s Aliens, and 1997’s Titanic.
