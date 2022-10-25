Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed he used to steal prescription pills from open houses at the height of his addiction.The actor, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, has spoken previously about his struggles with addiction, and discusses it in depth in a forthoming memoir.Speaking to ABC’s Diane Sawyer in an interview on Friday (28 October), Perry said: “On Sundays, I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them. “And I think they thought, ‘Well, there’s no...

39 MINUTES AGO