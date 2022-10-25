Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department looks to hire behavioral health co-responder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department is partnering with the Community Counseling Center to fill a behavioral health co-responder position. The person will respond with/at the request of CGPD to provide crisis intervention for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis. This position will be with CGPD.
wpsdlocal6.com
Coats for Kids Campaign collects more than 1,000 coats
PADUCAH — Members of the Lone Oak Lions Club donated $500's worth of coats to the Coats for Kids campaign Friday, which was the last day to donate to this year's campaign. The Lions dropped the coats off at the River Valley Ag Credit in Paducah, our partner agency for the coat drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local programs among 56 receiving grant funding to support victims of violent crime
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced more than $7.9 million in grant funding to be disbursed among 56 programs and projects that help victims of violent crime. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via Kentucky's State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Local programs that will receive funding include:. $73,142...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southeastern Illinois College to honor local veterans with presentation of colors, wreath laying
HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College will honor local veterans at the Veterans Recognition Ceremony on Nov. 10. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the George T. Dennis Visual and Performance Arts Center lobby. All veterans and members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Chamber partners with Kentucky Sports Radio to donate more than $950,000 to help build homes for tornado survivors
Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a big donation to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. The $951,620.77 donation will be used to help rebuild communities impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli...
wpsdlocal6.com
13 tons of documents disposed of during last Super Shredder Thursday of the season
PADUCAH — Oct. 27 was the last Super Shredder Thursday of the year, and the Paducah event saw a large turnout. The event began at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Kmart along Lone Oak Road. The shredder collected a total of 13 tons of documents.
KFVS12
Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!. Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair...
wpsdlocal6.com
Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region
PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Coats for Kids drop-off day wrapping up, more donations needed
PADUCAH — Many kids in our area struggle to stay warm in the wintertime, but you can help. The WPSD Coats for Kids station drop-off day even is wrapping up at 2 p.m. and we're asking our viewers to help us reach our goal of 100 coats!. Swing by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah
Community joins criminal justice reform conversation during forum. Opportunity and change were the focus of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah today. The free event brought together formerly-incarcerated people with criminal justice professionals to have an open conversation about criminal justice reform.
wpsdlocal6.com
Pilot program based on Senate Bill 90 aims to reduce criminal recidivism in Kentucky
PADUCAH — Leaders in Paducah and McCracken County discussed Senate Bill 90 on Thursday afternoon. A pilot program in the works for McCracken County is based on that bill, which aims to reduce recidivism rates among people with mental health issues. In the criminal justice system, recidivism refers to...
daviessky.org
Audubon Provides Update on LIHEAP Assistance
Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines that are responsible for home energy costs directly or an undesignated portion of rent. The Subsidy component will begin on November...
wpsdlocal6.com
Support, opposition mixed for new solar panel project coming to Ragland community in McCracken County
PADUCAH — A new, 125-megawatt solar facility is planned in McCracken County near Paducah. BrightNight, the company spearheading the project, hosted an informational meeting where people in the community asked questions and shared their opinions about the project. Some approve of the panels, including the farmer leasing his land...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southeast Missouri State University cuts costs for required course materials
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) is shifting the focus of its Affordable Open Education Resources (A&OER) initiative to course materials available either online or within the university's library, cutting costs for students. During this fall semester, UI 100 became an A&OER course. As a result,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Chuck E. Cheese hosting Halloween-themed 'Sensory Sensitive Sunday' on Oct. 30
PADUCAH — Chuck E. Cheese will open two hours early on Oct. 30 for a Halloween-themed sensory-friendly experience. According to a Friday release, children will be able to enjoy a quieter dining experience with more relaxed entertainment and dimmed lighting. Kids in costume will be provided with sugar-free candy as well.
KFVS12
Retired Texas doctor travels to Cape Girardeau Co. to thank those responsible for identifying his brother’s remains
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The long-awaited identification of human remains found in Cape Girardeau County more than 40 years ago brings a retired Texas doctor to the Heartland to say thank you. “Hello. Hello.”. Dr. Jim Travis has a warm greeting for the small group gathered at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
COVID-19 survivor returns to local hospital to thank doctors and nurses who helped save his life
PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah says COVID-19 numbers are down, but not non-existent. As the holiday season approaches, the hospital expects those numbers to rise. Currently, case numbers across Kentucky are also down. On average, 580 new COVID-19 cases are reported daily in the commonwealth, and there's an average of 10 deaths a day.
wpsdlocal6.com
16th Street Baptist Church bombing survivor to share her story at WKCTC
The 1963 Birmingham church bombing was one of the many horrific historical events that brought national attention to the issue of civil rights in the South. On Sept. 15, 1963, the Ku Klux Klan bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four Black girls and injuring more than 20 other people who were inside the church at the time.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois educators skydive with Army parachute team
The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team took a group of southern Illinois educators on the ride of their life at the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport. Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort, other schools in the region and the Regional Office of Education joined the team on a skydiving trip Wednesday.
KFVS12
HUD announces 53 families in Alexander County Housing Authority building will be displaced
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new announcement following a meeting in Cairo between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Alexander County Housing Authority (ACHA) means some residents will be required to move. According to a press release from HUD, ACHA’s Smith Building residents will have...
