Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpsdlocal6.com

Coats for Kids Campaign collects more than 1,000 coats

PADUCAH — Members of the Lone Oak Lions Club donated $500's worth of coats to the Coats for Kids campaign Friday, which was the last day to donate to this year's campaign. The Lions dropped the coats off at the River Valley Ag Credit in Paducah, our partner agency for the coat drive.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Chamber partners with Kentucky Sports Radio to donate more than $950,000 to help build homes for tornado survivors

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a big donation to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. The $951,620.77 donation will be used to help rebuild communities impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Night of the Living Health Fair in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Those in Anna, Ill. get to enjoy a Halloween event this evening, thanks to Rural Health, Inc. Families beware the Night of the Living Health Fair!. Taking place tonight on October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Night of the Living Health Fair...
ANNA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region

PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah

Community joins criminal justice reform conversation during forum. Opportunity and change were the focus of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah today. The free event brought together formerly-incarcerated people with criminal justice professionals to have an open conversation about criminal justice reform.
PADUCAH, KY
daviessky.org

Audubon Provides Update on LIHEAP Assistance

Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines that are responsible for home energy costs directly or an undesignated portion of rent. The Subsidy component will begin on November...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

16th Street Baptist Church bombing survivor to share her story at WKCTC

The 1963 Birmingham church bombing was one of the many horrific historical events that brought national attention to the issue of civil rights in the South. On Sept. 15, 1963, the Ku Klux Klan bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four Black girls and injuring more than 20 other people who were inside the church at the time.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois educators skydive with Army parachute team

The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team took a group of southern Illinois educators on the ride of their life at the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport. Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort, other schools in the region and the Regional Office of Education joined the team on a skydiving trip Wednesday.
VIENNA, IL

