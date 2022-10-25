Read full article on original website
Related
China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (0708.HK) has started deliveries of its Hengchi 5 electric vehicle, with the first 100 customers getting their cars on Saturday, it said on its official Wechat account.
itechpost.com
Apple Lands Fourth Place in China Despite Lackluster iPhone 14 Pro Sales
All the marketing campaigns giving China a substantial share of Apple's non-domestic advertising may have finally paid off despite the lackluster sales of iPhone 14 Pro. The Cupertino tech company and the world's number two smartphone vendor landed in fourth place with 11.3 million units sold in mainland China's Q3 market, slightly behind Honor at third spot, reports Canalys.
Comments / 0