thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cowboys Reportedly Making Free Agency Signing After Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a season-ending foot injury on Sunday. That leaves Dallas needing some depth in the secondary, and they're attempting to fill some of the void with veteran free agent Kendall Sheffield. Dallas is signing Sheffield to its practice squad, according to NFL...
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer For Thanksgiving Game
The Dallas Cowboys are giving millennials a throwback with this year's Thanksgiving halftime performance. Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, "The Jonas Brothers will be performing at halftime show of Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game, they announced." Adding, the performance will be in conjunction with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign as usual.
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
KXAN
Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Significant Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys got back to their winning ways on Sunday with an easy 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions. But they'll be heading into Week 8 with a big new addition to their defense - emphasis on big. Earlier this week the Cowboys traded for Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan...
Jerry Jones on Cowboys ‘misleading’ win over Detroit, Dak's thumb, Sam Williams
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joins Shan & RJ to explain why the final score of Sunday’s game was ‘misleading,’ Dak’s thumb coming out of the game, Sam Williams’ performance, and much more.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera absent from Commanders practice for personal matter; Jack Del Rio fills in ahead of Week 8
The Commanders are looking to win their third straight game on Sunday against the Colts, but they were without their head coach for the first practice of the week. Ron Rivera has been excused from work while tending to a personal matter, the team told reporters, with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio filling in to oversee Wednesday's preparations. Rivera is in California, specifically, for a matter concerning his mother, per NFL Media, but is expected back Wednesday night.
NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
atozsports.com
Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals
The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
atozsports.com
National outlet suggests dynamic move to push Cowboys over the top
The Dallas Cowboys sit at 5-2 on the season heading into a week eight matchup against the Chicago Bears. Dallas went 4-1 without Dak Prescott, so the return of QB1 has the chance to make the Cowboys a legitimate contender in the NFL this season. Still, there are ways that...
Yardbarker
'Doomsday 4.0': Dan Quinn's Cowboys Add Johnathan Hankins, Kendall Sheffield to NFL's Best Defense
Micah Parsons called it "Shark Week" and Detroit was there to be eaten. After a rather uncharacteristically mediocre performance against the Eagles in Week 6, Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn's unit returned to its suffocating best. ... and now more help is on the way. The Dallas front office on...
