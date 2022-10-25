Read full article on original website
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
Meadville Families Enjoy Trick or Treating at Juniper Village
Crawford County kicked off Halloween with some Trick or Treating on Thursday night. In Meadville, families, of course decked out in costumes, traversed neighborhoods, picking up candy and goodies from neighbors. Many homes are decorated for the holiday. And the kids aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit,...
Westfield residents hope annual Halloween celebrations help detract from ‘The Watcher’ craze
Halloween is on full display in the town of Westfield. And for some, the holiday couldn’t have come at a better time.
Chatting with Sonya and Friends Celebrates Third Anniversary at Room 33
Room 33 was the host of a celebration, for a special anniversary on Thursday night. Chatting with Sonya and Friends welcomed a live audience to be a part of their third anniversary celebration. The evening included a cocktail hour with a DJ, a VIP section, photos, and a lot of...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
Road work scheduled for Friday in downtown Fredonia
The village of Fredonia is advising motorists that paving work will be occurring this Friday, October 28 at the intersection of Temple Street and Main Street in the downtown area. Expect delays while work is being completed. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible. File photo.
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Dunkirk police provide Halloween safety tips
DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department is providing tips on how to stay safe for another fun Halloween. Costumes: Check that costumes are flame retardant Keep costumes short to prevent trips and falls Try using makeup instead of masks Wear light colored costumes and use reflective materials or tape Avoid costumes that have […]
Fredonia Tim Hortons Owner 'Blessed' to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Wednesday marked a day of celebration for a local Tim Hortons restaurant. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary at its location on Bennett Road in Fredonia. Gina Kron is is the owner of that location, which opened in October 2002. She tells Kix Country's Mark Richards that the local restaurant has been "blessed" to be here for 20 years, and added that it has the "best customers in the world"...
Firefighters battle apartment house fire in Jamestown
Flames extensively damaged the second floor of a two-story apartment house on Jamestown's west side Thursday evening. Jamestown city firefighters responded to the fire at 216 West Seventh Street shortly before 8:30 pm. One of the several occupants of the house suffered burns and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment. Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Shillings says he was first on the scene. He indicated the fire had a pretty good head start...
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside
While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
Visiting a Professional Cuddlist
Let's face it. There are times when we may feel scared, anxious, or lonely. It's great to have family and friends who are always there to give us some support. That's not always the case for some people. However, there is someone in the Erie region who will be glad to be by your side. She's a professional cuddlist.
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
Some business owners concerned over 'bad activity' in Allentown
Some people who live and work in one of Buffalo's busiest neighborhoods said they have concerns about crime and bad activity.
Confirmed bear sighting in Salamanca
Police said the bear was spotted in the area of Kent Boulevard but they do not believe it is in the area anymore.
