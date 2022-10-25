ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC

The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Forestville Man Accused Of Rape

FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old Forestville man is accused of rape, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Florian Odebralski, who lives on Mixer Road in Forestville, on Tuesday. Odebralski is accused of...
FORESTVILLE, NY
casdbeavertales.org

Magnificent Mrs. Moisher

The school’s emotional support paraprofessional, Mrs. Kelsey Moisher deserves more respect than she receives. Helping out students is her passion. Not only does Mrs. Moisher do this, she also used to work in a salon doing hair. She gets to know her students very individually and is down to earth.
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Local trick-or-treating times, events

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
ERIE, PA
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
jamestowngazette.com

“Meat Your Farmer” – Two Free Events for the Public

Join Local Livestock Farmers and Cornell Cooperative Extension to Learn How to Purchase Bulk Meats, Taste and Purchase Locally Produced Meats, and Meet the Farmers Who Produced Them. Article Contributed by. Cornell Cooperative Extension. Have you ever wondered where your meat comes from? Are you looking to reduce the steps...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism

A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy