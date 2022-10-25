Read full article on original website
A Dozen People Voiced Concerns About School Safety, Bullying to Jamestown School Board
Over 30 people attended the Jamestown School Board meeting with 13 speaking to the board with concerns about school safety and bullying. The concerns were raised following a parent speaking at the October 11 School Board meeting about a bullying incident that was captured on video and shared on social media.
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
Jamestown Area 7th Highest Number of Lead Poisoned Children in NYS Outside NYC
The 14701 zip code has the seventh highest number of lead poisoned children in New York State outside of New York City. That data is according to New York State Department of Health’s 2020 data and being shared by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness of the childhood lead poisoning problem plaguing communities.
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Officials Investigate Sunday Night's Service Denial Attack in Erie County
More information has been released on what is being called the Service Denial Attack in Erie County. The attack prompted an investigation after cell phone users were not able to call the 911 Center in case of an emergency. On Sunday night, for nearly two hours, Erie County safety officials...
Forestville Man Accused Of Rape
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old Forestville man is accused of rape, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Florian Odebralski, who lives on Mixer Road in Forestville, on Tuesday. Odebralski is accused of...
26 Shirts supporting a 12-year-old cancer patient of Olean
A 12-year-old girl from Olean, NY, receives countless support from all over, including 26 Shirts after being diagnosed with a rare liver cancer.
Magnificent Mrs. Moisher
The school’s emotional support paraprofessional, Mrs. Kelsey Moisher deserves more respect than she receives. Helping out students is her passion. Not only does Mrs. Moisher do this, she also used to work in a salon doing hair. She gets to know her students very individually and is down to earth.
Local trick-or-treating times, events
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
Erie Downtown Development Corporation to Host Free Trick-or-Treating Event Downtown
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is partnering with Flagship City Food Hall, Flagship City Public Market and the U Pick 6 Group to host a free trick-or-treating event. More than twenty local businesses will be offering free candy to families on Saturday, October 29th, from 2 - 4 p.m.
Buffalo police announces new unit within its department
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000
The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association.
Four teens killed in crash at 33 and 198 identified
Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said.
Erie County Executive Removes Another Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Commission Board Member
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed another board member from the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission. On Monday, Davis announced that he is removing board member Adrienne Dixon from the commission. It comes just five days after Davis removed Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation CEO Gerald Blanks from the...
Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
“Meat Your Farmer” – Two Free Events for the Public
Join Local Livestock Farmers and Cornell Cooperative Extension to Learn How to Purchase Bulk Meats, Taste and Purchase Locally Produced Meats, and Meet the Farmers Who Produced Them. Article Contributed by. Cornell Cooperative Extension. Have you ever wondered where your meat comes from? Are you looking to reduce the steps...
Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism
A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
