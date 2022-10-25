Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy today and rain moves in tonight
Mostly cloudy and becoming totally cloudy this afternoon with a high temperature of 69° in Little Rock. Rain moves in tonight and will continue through the weekend, especially Saturday. Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Welcome Wet Weekend
A storm system over Texas will push slowly northeast through Arkansas over the weekend. Occasional rain and isolated thunderstorm will be widespread on Saturday becoming widely scattered on Sunday. High pressure will move in from the Southern Plains beginning Monday with warmer highs in the 70s. Another weak storm system...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A beautiful Thursday; rain is coming this weekend
It’s a chilly morning once again as our day will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be sunny through the morning hours, and around Noon high clouds will start to come in. Those clouds may get a little thick this afternoon. But all in all, it will be a mostly sunny day. Little Rock will get to the mid 60s by Noon and then have a high temperature of 70° this afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Seasonal temperatures continue Friday
TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. TOMORROW: Friday will look similar to Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with much of the day being dry. Rain chances will start to increase in southwestern Arkansas after sunset. Most areas will start to see the chance for rain closer to midnight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Pretty nice this afternoon; rain will be here this weekend
A fully sunny sky will be replaced with high clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures, however, will still rise to around 70° this afternoon. The high clouds coming in are the leading edge of the moisture that will move in this weekend. Rain will likely start Friday afternoon in SW Arkansas and will move into Central Arkansas Friday night. One to two inches of rain is looking likely. We need it.
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
KFOR
Heads up Oklahoma! Tracking our next potential big storm system down the road!
Looking down the road…the jet stream is showing another strong upper low developing to the west later this week. If this forms there might be another big storm system for Oklahoma next weekend! It all depends on the exact track of the upper low. This is still many days out and things will change but the pattern is favorable. Watching!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: An isolated shower this afternoon; but a very high chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight
Do you want some rain? There is only a very small chance of a light rain shower this afternoon in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. This morning started off very mild. Temperatures were in the upper 60s and low 70s to start our Monday. And they will get into the 80s this afternoon. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms to start the week
MONDAY: Monday will start warm and windy and end wet. During the morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a south wind of around 10 mph. By the afternoon, we will warm into the low and mid 80s with increasing clouds. Rain and thunderstorms will move in around...
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday
A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
KTLO
Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters
As the deer-hunting season is underway in Arkansas, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering different options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease free of charge. Game and Fish is continuing its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state and its work with taxidermists and...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
Wildfires burn nearly two thousand acres across Arkansas over the weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — Much of Arkansas remains under a burn ban after the weather has brought little to no rain lately. Just this past weekend nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across the state, and officials said that it’s an important reminder that the fire danger isn't over just yet.
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
Comments / 0