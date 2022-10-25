Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
School board votes to close Mittye P. Locke Elementary
LAND O’ LAKES — Students attending Pasco County’s Mittye P. Locke Elementary School in New Port Richey will attend different schools beginning next fall. The school board on Tuesday unanimously agreed to shut down the school at the end of May and convert it into a 10-classroom early education center emphasizing Head Start and prekindergarten. The board first learned of the proposal two weeks ago.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco board honors Porter family’s approach to growth
If you’ve ever made a purchase at The Shops at Wiregrass, taken a class at Pasco-Hernando State College’s Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, or attended an event at the Wiregrass Sports Complex of Pasco County — you’ve benefited from the way the Porter family chose to manage the development of its land holdings.
The Laker/Lutz News
Health News 10/26/2022
The GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club has supported the annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides walk at The Shops at Wiegrass through active participation and monetary donations. The ladies manned the welcome tent and the Little Women of Lutz passed out water bottles to the participating walkers. Debbie Cardona, along with her pup, took a break in the big pink chair and greeted onlookers. For information about the club, visit GFWCLutzLandOLakesWomansClub.org or its Facebook page.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation president aims to educate gardeners on the importance of monarchs
TAMPA, Fla. - Anita Camacho is doing amazing things to bring attention and protection to butterflies. Her mission to help these beautiful creatures is what's right with Tampa Bay. Camacho has studied monarch butterflies for decades and has worked to protect them for years. "They're important pollinators," said Camacho. "They're...
The Laker/Lutz News
Voters to decide fate of Penny for Pasco
Pasco County voters casting a ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election will decide the fate of a proposed 1-cent sales tax to pay for local projects. Proceeds from the tax would be divided between Pasco County, Pasco County Schools and the county’s six municipalities. The county and school...
Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program. The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus. […]
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County Announces New Director of Public Safety and Fire Chief
BROOKSVILLE, FLA - Hernando County Government announces Paul Hasenmeier as the Hernando County Director of Public Safety and Fire Chief. Hasenmeier joined the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services Team on October 17, 2022. Hasenmeier earned a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University as well as a master’s degree in Public Administration from Capella University.
TPA hosts hiring day event to fill hundreds of positions
TAMPA, Fla. — Searching for a job? Your next place of employment could be at Tampa International Airport. The airport is holding its Airport-Wide Hiring Day event where 24 companies are looking to fill more than 400 jobs. Prospects should show up dressed for success at 9 a.m. Tuesday,...
Early voting begins in Pasco and Hernando counties
Early voting for the 2022 General Election started Wednesday morning in Pasco and Hernando counties.
suncoastnews.com
Anger against New Port Richey mayor mounts
NEW PORT RICHEY — Before the public comment portion of the Oct. 18 city council meeting, Mayor Rob Marlowe said he wanted to “clear the air” about since-deleted comments he made on his mayoral Facebook page. The mayor’s post encouraged people who wanted to attend a “family friendly” event to forego the three-day Cotee River BikeFest, a three-day annual event that supporters say brings thousands to the city, and instead head to a festival in Zephryhills.
businessobserverfl.com
A decade in the making, region’s first bus rapid transit line debuts
Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s new SunRunner route served more than 10,000 riders in its first four days of operation. Key takeaway: The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority's $44 million SunRunner bus rapid transit route debuted on Friday, Oct. 21, and 10,000 people used it over the next few days. Core...
Tampa General launches hospital at-home program
Tampa General Hospital launched a new TGH at Home program so patients don't have to remain in the hospital for long periods of time to get care that can be monitored remotely from their homes.
phsnews.com
News On Bay to Bay
Tragedy struck Plant High School last year in December as two students, sophomore Taylor Lambe-Koulouris and junior Benjamin Francis, were involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. The intersection of Bay to Bay and Lois has been covered with floral arrangements, signs of mourning, and prayers written across the light post that sits near the point of collision ever since. Recently, Hillsborough County had consultants review the intersection for any changes or improvements to be made. Their analysis led to the decision not to put a stoplight up on the street, the reasoning being that the intersection is not considered one of the most dangerous in the county, and other road provisions could be made instead. Outcries from parents, neighborhood residents, and students have poured out since the decision came out from the county. An article from 10 Tampa Bay has reported on the decision.
The Laker/Lutz News
Awaken Florida Festival
Hernando County will host its first “Awaken Florida Festival” on Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The festival, for...
The Laker/Lutz News
10/29/2022 – A Clarion Call
The Branch of Christ Church, 26312 Wesley Chapel Blvd., in Lutz, will present “A Clarion Call” on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., to come together for a time of praise, worship and prayer for the restoration of the seven pillars of government: education, religion, family, business, government/military, arts/entertainment/media, and health care. For information, email Judy Torres at.
Vote 'No' on Largo recreation center referendum, plus more Pinellas amendment endorsements
Largo residents decide if the city should sell nearly 88 acres of a former landfill to a private developer. That developer is Lester “Les” Porter of Porter Development, who wants to turn Largo’s former landfill into a sprawling sports complex, water park, and tourist destination. Referendum 2 will give residents the decision since Largo’s city charter requires voter approval for any sale over a half-acre. The property in question sits right against Largo Central Park’s 31-acre Nature Preserve along the Long Bayou waterway. Nearby residents are concerned about its possible impacts on the preserve wildlife, including alligators, otters, protected gopher tortoises, and myriad bird species.
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
Bay News 9
Proponents call green burials an environmentally friendly choice
TRINITY, Fla. — On the Heartwood Preserve, the budding essence of new life is visible in every direction. Growing grasses, budding flowers, and even buzzing insects can be seen across the property. But those who come to this place of peace, are here because of death. What You Need...
Hillsborough earns No. 1 spot for 4th grade reading on nation's report card
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Even as national test scores fell during the pandemic, some Hillsborough County students outperformed their peers across the country. That's according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the “nation’s report card." The NAEP tested hundreds of thousands of fourth...
