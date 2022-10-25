Tragedy struck Plant High School last year in December as two students, sophomore Taylor Lambe-Koulouris and junior Benjamin Francis, were involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. The intersection of Bay to Bay and Lois has been covered with floral arrangements, signs of mourning, and prayers written across the light post that sits near the point of collision ever since. Recently, Hillsborough County had consultants review the intersection for any changes or improvements to be made. Their analysis led to the decision not to put a stoplight up on the street, the reasoning being that the intersection is not considered one of the most dangerous in the county, and other road provisions could be made instead. Outcries from parents, neighborhood residents, and students have poured out since the decision came out from the county. An article from 10 Tampa Bay has reported on the decision.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO