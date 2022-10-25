Read full article on original website
Related
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
Ranch House Restaurant In Downtown Lubbock Is Closing
Lubbock is losing another local favorite, this time it sounds like its for good. The Ranch House Restaurant in Downtown Lubbock announced on Thursday that they would soon be closing the doors for good. In 2017, the Ranch House first announced that it would close, but the restaurant was saved...
Second Levelland Animal Control Officer Dies Following Crash
The second Levelland Animal Control Officer that was critically injured in a crash has passed away after being taken off of life support. The crash happened on Thursday, October 13th on Highway 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road. The officers were parked on the side of the road when a pickup truck drifted right and collided with the rear of their vehicle. 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene, but her partner, 41-year-old Jon Corder, was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Hosting Lubbock Shopping Event Saturday
We are all excited about the big game on Saturday. Not only is Patrick Mahomes going to be here but so will his mom. She has something special going on for the community of Lubbock. She is putting on a shopping event and welcoming the public. Randi Mahomes told KCBD,...
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock
You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
Carved Pumpkins Still Needed For Lubbock’s Pumpkin Trail
The City of Lubbock is hoping to have a really long Pumpkin Trail this year, but there is only one way that is going to happen, and that's if citizens donate carved pumpkins this week before the trail gets going. The 14th Annual Lubbock Pumpkin Trail is October 27-30th at...
Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People
A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications
Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign
One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
Lubbock Restaurant Sparks Viral Outrage With Halloween Decoration
Lubbock's Capital Pizza has sparked a viral outrage due to a Halloween decoration. The story has even made it to TMZ with the spicy and somewhat misleading headline, "JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy" The pizza is not a menu item, but rather, just a...
Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday
Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
Does This Money Saving Starbucks Hack Work in Lubbock?
While many of us enjoy getting our daily coffee fix from coffee shops like Starbucks or Dutch Bros., it can get pretty pricey really fast. With smaller drinks costing around $4 and larger drinks ringing in closer to $7, it can all really add up. Apparently, based on a video...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Four People Dead After South Lubbock House Fire And Reports of Shots Fired
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Department are investigating what exactly happened at a home in South Lubbock where reports of gun shots was followed by reports of a fire and four people lost their lives. According to the Lubbock Police Department, the police were called to...
Early Voting Begins In Texas, Here’s What You Need To Know
Early voting is now underway across the State of Texas. Millions of Texans will head to the polls over the next two weeks before the November 8th Election to cast their votes for the candidates they feel best represent them. Early Voting in Texas will last until Friday, November 4th....
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0