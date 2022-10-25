ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Talk 1340

Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?

We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Ranch House Restaurant In Downtown Lubbock Is Closing

Lubbock is losing another local favorite, this time it sounds like its for good. The Ranch House Restaurant in Downtown Lubbock announced on Thursday that they would soon be closing the doors for good. In 2017, the Ranch House first announced that it would close, but the restaurant was saved...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Second Levelland Animal Control Officer Dies Following Crash

The second Levelland Animal Control Officer that was critically injured in a crash has passed away after being taken off of life support. The crash happened on Thursday, October 13th on Highway 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road. The officers were parked on the side of the road when a pickup truck drifted right and collided with the rear of their vehicle. 38-year-old Crystal Goforth was pronounced dead at the scene, but her partner, 41-year-old Jon Corder, was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LEVELLAND, TX
Talk 1340

One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes

Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?

When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Humble Plea for Someone to Open a Dog Restaurant in Lubbock

You’ve heard the plea for a cat café in Lubbock, but what about a dog restaurant?. In case you aren’t familiar, a cat café is a place where you can enjoy yummy drinks, possibly some snacks, all while in the company of adorable and sometimes adoptable cats. This is a trend that originated in Japan, but blew up and has quickly spread around the world.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People

A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Con 2023 Now Accepting Vendor & Artist Applications

Lubbock-Con, Lubbock's original and local comic convention, is returning in-person on February 25th & 26th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane). Lubbock-con has grown massively since its early days, and is always a very fun, very well-attended event. If you are a vendor or artist of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign

One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech is Getting Funky This Saturday

Tone Loc is coming to Lubbock and he's bringing Young MC and DJ Born. That's the perfect announcement video. I love Brooklyn 99. Back to Tone Loc, if you're unfamiliar, Tone Loc is the first ever rapper to go platinum after one of his first singles Wild Thing was certified double platinum after being released on his debut album. That album, Loc-ed After Dark, also featured Funky Cold Medina. That song also went platinum.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Does This Money Saving Starbucks Hack Work in Lubbock?

While many of us enjoy getting our daily coffee fix from coffee shops like Starbucks or Dutch Bros., it can get pretty pricey really fast. With smaller drinks costing around $4 and larger drinks ringing in closer to $7, it can all really add up. Apparently, based on a video...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy