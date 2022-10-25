ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare Ogunbowale has emerged as a dark-horse candidate for spell back role

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans have a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball before they can be considered legitimate contenders in the loaded AFC, but they showed some promise against the Las Vegas Raiders that shouldn’t be overlooked. One player in particular, Dare Ogunbowale, stood out offensively as a potential contributor who might play a role in the offense moving forward.

He recorded his first carry of the season in Week 7, rushing for eight yards. Ogunbowale also managed to catch five balls for 54 yards late in the game, proving that he can play a dual role in Lovie Smith’s offense as both a runner and receiver.

Smith commented on Ogunbowale’s usage after the Texans’ loss to the Raiders, telling reporters that he was impressed by what the running back was able to do in limited snaps.

“What we saw from him is production,” He said of Ogunbowale. “And the decision behind it, we’re just trying to find a spark, find ways to score a little bit more. I don’t think it’s any more than that. I thought Rex [Burkhead] did some good things when he was there, but just keeping guys involved.”

With Dameon Pierce cemented as the team’s bell cow option on the ground, Ogunbowale is likely competing for more action in relief of the prolific rookie, which could open the door to a bigger role later in the season. As is often the case, injuries could become a factor in Houston’s game plan, so having a stable of capable runners in their back pocket will keep their options open later in the season.

Ogunbowale will need to continue showing the same promise that was evident against Las Vegas to ensure that he has a place on the roster next year, but if he can, the Texans may find themselves in an enviable position with a one-two punch in the ground game that can match up favorably against even the best defenses.

