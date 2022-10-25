ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda McWilliams
3d ago

To all thinking of moving to FL , living here is not the same as visiting. It's not a vacation living here , it's becoming a state for the wealthy and it's a low wage state with little benefits. The wages don't meet the expenses you will have. And just because it's the sunshine state does not mean the people are bright that live here. Use extreme caution 🚫⛔🚧⚠️☢️🆘🚭🚱🚯🚷📵🚳

penny
3d ago

Unfortunately the mass influx of people such as this family, that decided to make Florida their destination in the last several years has impacted supply and demand on all of our housing. You may want to try another state that has not been overrun by other nations and other states.

Tom Nelson
3d ago

Shameless propaganda attempting to make it appear inflation is a FL problem and thus DeSantis fault. it's been raging for two years throughout the country but "Central Florida!" Awful.

