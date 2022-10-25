To all thinking of moving to FL , living here is not the same as visiting. It's not a vacation living here , it's becoming a state for the wealthy and it's a low wage state with little benefits. The wages don't meet the expenses you will have. And just because it's the sunshine state does not mean the people are bright that live here. Use extreme caution 🚫⛔🚧⚠️☢️🆘🚭🚱🚯🚷📵🚳
Unfortunately the mass influx of people such as this family, that decided to make Florida their destination in the last several years has impacted supply and demand on all of our housing. You may want to try another state that has not been overrun by other nations and other states.
Shameless propaganda attempting to make it appear inflation is a FL problem and thus DeSantis fault. it's been raging for two years throughout the country but "Central Florida!" Awful.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Comments / 47